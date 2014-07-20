Preview: Mariners at Angels

Relief pitchers figure to be in short supply Sunday when the Los Angeles Angels face the visiting Seattle Mariners in the rubber match of a three-game series. Seattle snapped the Angels’ six-game winning streak with Saturday’s 3-2, 12-inning victory, and the teams played 28 innings in the first two games of the series. Mariners center fielder James Jones has provided the team with a spark at the lead-off spot and brings a nine-game hitting streak into the series finale.

Los Angeles could be without Erick Aybar for the second straight game after the shortstop exited Friday’s contest with a sore right groin. “We’re going to try to be cautious with it and we’ll just take it day to day,” manager Mike Scioscia told reporters. Both bullpens have been outstanding in the first two games of the series, with Seattle’s relievers allowing a total of two runs over 13 2/3 innings while Los Angeles’ relievers had a 15-inning scoreless streak snapped in the 12th inning Saturday.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Chris Young (8-6, 3.15 ERA) vs. Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (5-5, 4.50)

Young continues to surprise for Seattle while going 3-2 with a 2.13 ERA over his last six starts. The 35-year-old, who is tied for the tallest player in Mariners history with 6-foot-10 left-hander Randy Johnson, suffered his second straight loss last Sunday when he yielded three runs over six frames against Oakland. Albert Pujols is 3-for-14 with a home run against Young, who is 4-3 with a 5.65 ERA in nine career starts against the Angels.

Skaggs earned the win last Sunday against Texas despite allowing six runs over five innings. “I think he had better stuff than the linescore shows,” Scioscia told MLB.com. “He let some counts get away from him and didn’t put hitters away.” Skaggs, who was acquired from Arizona last December, took the loss against Seattle on May 26 after allowing five runs (two earned) while striking out eight over seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels optioned DH C.J. Cron to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room for newly acquired closer Huston Street.

2. Seattle has won five of its last six games at Angel Stadium.

3. The Angels are 6-5 in extra innings while Seattle is 3-3.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Angels 4