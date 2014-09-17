Preview: Mariners at Angels

The Seattle Mariners continue their push for a postseason bid when they visit the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. Seattle thrashed the Angels 13-2 on Tuesday to move within one game of the Kansas City Royals for the second wild card in the American League. The Mariners haven’t been part of the postseason since 2001, while the Angels have a magic number of two for clinching the AL West and have already wrapped up a playoff spot.

Los Angeles lost for only the second time in 13 games as it was on the wrong end of a rout. Angels first baseman Albert Pujols was in the lineup one night after leaving with a hamstring cramp and he went 1-for-3 with an RBI before leaving with the game out of hand. Seattle won for only the second time in seven games and went 8-for-16 with runners in scoring position as shortstop Chris Taylor had three RBIs.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH James Paxton (6-2, 1.83 ERA), Angels LH C.J. Wilson (12-9, 4.61)

Paxton twice defeated the Angels in April, pitching seven innings of two-hit shutout ball in one of the victories. He has won four of his last six starts and has given up seven total earned runs over his last seven outings. Paxton is holding opponents to a .211 average and has a 1.08 WHIP.

Wilson has struggled against Seattle this season, going 0-2 with a 6.08 ERA in two starts. He has won his last two outings, beating the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros. Wilson is 8-2 with a 4.12 ERA in 14 home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles RF Kole Calhoun is 1-for-14 over the past four games.

2. Seattle C Mike Zunino was 4-for-33 in September before having two hits and two RBIs on Tuesday.

3. Angels LF Josh Hamilton (shoulder) went 1-for-3 on Tuesday in his return to the lineup after an 11-game absence.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Mariners 4