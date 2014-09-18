Preview: Mariners at Angels

Felix Hernandez has dominated Los Angeles hitters this season and the Seattle ace looks to outduel Jered Weaver when the Mariners visit the Angels in the finale of a four-game series. Hernandez has limited Los Angeles batters to a .137 average while going 2-0 with a 1.25 ERA in three starts against the Angels, who clinched the American League West crown on Wednesday. Weaver is 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in three 2014 starts against Seattle.

C.J. Cron blasted a key three-run homer as the Angels prevailed 5-0 on Wednesday to win for the 12th time in 14 games and then got to celebrate the division title later when Oakland lost to Texas. The Mariners are two games behind Kansas City in the wild-card race after being shut out for the 18th time this season on Wednesday. Seattle is 1-2 on an 11-game road trip that includes three games in Houston and four in Toronto.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (14-5, 2.14 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (17-8, 3.60)

Hernandez has struck out 225 batters and is eight away from surpassing his career best from 2010. He received a no-decision against Oakland in his last turn when he gave up two runs and seven hits in seven innings. Hernandez is 10-13 with a 3.69 ERA in 38 career starts against the Angels.

Weaver has won four of his last five starts and has allowed nine total runs during the stretch. He defeated Houston in his last turn when he gave up one run and four hits and struck out a season-high 12 in seven innings. Weaver is 14-9 with a 3.29 ERA in 30 career starts against the Mariners.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cron’s homer on Wednesday was only his second since the All-Star break.

2. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano is 15-for-38 against Weaver, while CF Austin Jackson is 2-for-15 with six strikeouts.

3. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout is 18-for-47 with two homers and 11 RBIs against Hernandez, while LF Josh Hamilton is 11-for-65 with one homer and 21 strikeouts.

PREDICTION: Angels 3, Mariners 1