Preview: Mariners at Angels

Two teams coming off a dreadful weekend square off Monday when the Los Angeles Angels host the Seattle Mariners for the first of three games. The Angels and Mariners each were swept on the road over the weekend, leaving both teams at least seven games back of the red-hot Houston Astros, who have won 10 straight games and hold a comfortable lead in the American League West.

The Astros defeated the Mariners each of the last four days, posting three one-run victories along with an 11-4 rout on Saturday. Seattle lost 7-6 in Sunday’s series finale despite posting its highest run total since an 11-10 win over Texas on April 19. Meanwhile, Los Angeles dropped three straight against San Francisco and managed a total of six runs in those contests. Making matters worse for the Angels is that they now must face Felix Hernandez, who went 4-0 with a 1.82 ERA over the season’s first month.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (4-0, 1.82 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (2-1, 6.00)

Hernandez kicked off his impressive April by holding Los Angeles to one run and two hits over seven innings while striking out 10 batters in the season opener. He gave up two runs in 6 2/3 innings on Wednesday, winning his third straight start in a 5-2 decision against Texas. Hernandez, who has surrendered a total of one home run this season, is holding both left-handers (.194) and right-handers (.167) to meager batting averages.

Shoemaker has worked between 5 2/3 and 6 1/3 innings and allowed exactly three runs in three of his four starts. He exemplified that consistency against Seattle on April 8, yielding three runs in six innings in a 5-3 victory. Kyle Seager is 1-for-9 lifetime against Shoemaker, but that one hit was a homer - one of only two that the current Mariners roster has recorded against the 28-year-old.

WALK-OFFS

1. Right-handed hitters are batting .333 versus Shoemaker.

2. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout is a career .365 hitter with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 52 at-bats against Hernandez.

3. The Angels batted 16-for-95 (.168) in their series against the Giants.

PREDICTION: Mariners 2, Angels 1