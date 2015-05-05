Preview: Mariners at Angels

Nelson Cruz continues to conduct an early-season power show and he seeks to help the Seattle Mariners defeat the host Los Angeles Angels for the second straight night Tuesday. Cruz smashed his major-league leading 14th homer of the season as Seattle won Monday’s series opener 3-2 to halt a four-game losing streak.

Cruz helped Felix Hernandez pick up his fifth win without a loss and Logan Morrison and Seth Smith also went deep for the Mariners in the first of three against Los Angeles. The loss was the fourth in a row for the Angels, who have scored only eight runs during the skid. Matt Joyce and David Freese homered for the Los Angeles runs and Joyce drew a two-out walk in the ninth off Fernando Rodney before Seattle catcher Mike Zunino threw out pinch runner Collin Cowgill attempting to steal to end the contest. The teams combined to place just three runners in scoring position.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH James Paxton (0-2, 5.74 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (2-1, 3.00)

Paxton displayed signs of turning around a slow start by pitching seven strong innings against Houston in his last turn. He struck out seven and gave up two runs and five hits while receiving a no-decision. Paxton is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA in five career starts against the Angels, including a loss April 7 when he gave up two runs and four hits in six innings.

Richards has won back-to-back starts and allowed just seven hits in 13 innings during the stretch. He has given up 12 hits but has struggled with his control by walking 10 in 18 innings. Richards is 3-2 with a 2.63 ERA in 13 appearances (five starts) against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 1B-DH C.J. Cron is 2-for-19 over his last five games.

2. Seattle CF Austin Jackson (ankle) was placed on the disabled list Monday and Justin Ruggiano figures to be the recipient of increased playing time.

3. Angels CF Mike Trout (2-for-13) and 1B Albert Pujols (2-for-14 with a homer) both struggle against Paxton.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Mariners 3