Preview: Mariners at Angels

Carlos Perez enjoyed a smashing major-league debut and is expected to be in the lineup once again when the Los Angeles Angels close a three-game set against the visiting Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. Perez led off the bottom of the ninth with a game-winning homer Tuesday to give the Angels a 5-4 victory to even the series at a game apiece.

The 24-year-old Perez was acquired from the Houston Astros in the offseason and was promoted to split time with struggling starter Chris Iannetta (.094) after backup Drew Butera was designated for assignment. He became the first major leaguer to smack a walkoff homer since Miguel Cabrera accomplished it for the Marlins in 2003. “I can’t explain any of that,” Perez told reporters. “It’s my first game, and to finish like that, you’ll never forget that moment.” Perez’s heroics enabled Los Angeles to halt a four-game losing streak while Seattle fell for the fifth time in six games – four of them decided by one run.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Roenis Elias (0-1, 3.86 ERA) vs. Angels LH C.J. Wilson (1-2, 2.73)

Elias lost to Houston on Friday when he gave up three runs and six hits in six innings. It was his second start since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and he has struck out 14 in 11 2/3 innings. Elias is 0-2 with a 5.65 ERA in three career starts against the Angels.

Wilson’s lone win of the season was April 7 when he pitched eight strong scoreless innings against Seattle and allowed just two hits and one walk. His last four starts haven’t produced any victories but he is coming off a good outing against San Francisco as he allowed one earned run and four hits in seven innings while receiving a no-decision. Wilson is 16-8 with a 3.36 ERA in 59 career appearances (22 starts) against the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 1B Logan Morrison went 3-for-3 with a walk Tuesday and is 13-for-26 during a seven-game hitting streak.

2. Los Angeles 1B Albert Pujols homered among two hits Tuesday and is 11-for-30 while hitting in eight straight games.

3. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager is 3-for-36 with 15 strikeouts against Wilson.

