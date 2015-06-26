FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Mariners at Angels
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 27, 2015 / 5:17 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Mariners at Angels

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Los Angeles Angels look to build upon a big walk-off win when they host the Seattle Mariners in the opener of a three-game series on Friday. After splitting a pair to begin a set with American League West-leading Houston, the Angels used a 13th-inning RBI single from rookie Taylor Featherston to claim the rubber match by a 2-1 margin on Wednesday.

It was the 17th win in the last 26 home games for Los Angeles, a stretch that began with consecutive one-run victories over the Mariners in early May. Seattle is 9-16 over its last 25 games after an 8-2 setback to Kansas City on Wednesday, ending a 4-4 homestand that left the underachieving club 8 1/2 games behind the Astros. It marked the 15th time in the 25-game swoon that the Mariners have been held to two runs or fewer. Additionally, the AL’s worst hitting team (.231) will be facing a hurler in Matt Shoemaker, who is 3-1 with a 2.67 ERA in six career meetings with the Mariners.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (5-6, 4.94 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (4-5, 5.20)

Walker’s resurgence continued with his third straight victory Saturday against Houston, which featured a career-high 11 strikeouts. He yielded three runs in 6 1/3 innings in that effort, which gave him a 2.04 ERA over his last five starts. The former first-round pick, who has never faced the Angels, owns a 7.03 ERA in eight road appearances, six of which came before his season began to turn around.

While he has a pair of quality starts in his two meetings with the Mariners this season - including a season-high 10 strikeouts over 7 1/3 innings on May 4 - Shoemaker has endured an otherwise inconsistent campaign. That continued with a rocky outing at Oakland last Friday, when he let up five runs on eight hits in four frames. The 28-year-old is winless in four decisions at home this year after going 9-3 at Angel Stadium in 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels CF Mike Trout has gone 12 games without a home run, his longest drought since Aug. 28-Sept. 15, 2013.

2. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano is batting .222 with six RBIs in 135 at-bats on the road.

3. Angels 1B Albert Pujols’ 12 home runs in June are one shy of the tying the team mark for any month.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Mariners 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.