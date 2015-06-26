Preview: Mariners at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels look to build upon a big walk-off win when they host the Seattle Mariners in the opener of a three-game series on Friday. After splitting a pair to begin a set with American League West-leading Houston, the Angels used a 13th-inning RBI single from rookie Taylor Featherston to claim the rubber match by a 2-1 margin on Wednesday.

It was the 17th win in the last 26 home games for Los Angeles, a stretch that began with consecutive one-run victories over the Mariners in early May. Seattle is 9-16 over its last 25 games after an 8-2 setback to Kansas City on Wednesday, ending a 4-4 homestand that left the underachieving club 8 1/2 games behind the Astros. It marked the 15th time in the 25-game swoon that the Mariners have been held to two runs or fewer. Additionally, the AL’s worst hitting team (.231) will be facing a hurler in Matt Shoemaker, who is 3-1 with a 2.67 ERA in six career meetings with the Mariners.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (5-6, 4.94 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (4-5, 5.20)

Walker’s resurgence continued with his third straight victory Saturday against Houston, which featured a career-high 11 strikeouts. He yielded three runs in 6 1/3 innings in that effort, which gave him a 2.04 ERA over his last five starts. The former first-round pick, who has never faced the Angels, owns a 7.03 ERA in eight road appearances, six of which came before his season began to turn around.

While he has a pair of quality starts in his two meetings with the Mariners this season - including a season-high 10 strikeouts over 7 1/3 innings on May 4 - Shoemaker has endured an otherwise inconsistent campaign. That continued with a rocky outing at Oakland last Friday, when he let up five runs on eight hits in four frames. The 28-year-old is winless in four decisions at home this year after going 9-3 at Angel Stadium in 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels CF Mike Trout has gone 12 games without a home run, his longest drought since Aug. 28-Sept. 15, 2013.

2. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano is batting .222 with six RBIs in 135 at-bats on the road.

3. Angels 1B Albert Pujols’ 12 home runs in June are one shy of the tying the team mark for any month.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Mariners 3