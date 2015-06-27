Preview: Mariners at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels attempt to continue the trend of their current homestand and post a victory when they take on the Seattle Mariners in the middle contest of their three-game series Saturday. Los Angeles has alternated wins and losses over the first four games of its string at home, capturing two of three against Houston before suffering a 3-1 loss to Seattle in Friday’s series opener.

Mike Trout belted a solo homer in the first inning to open an early lead for the Angels, whose run output has decreased by one in every game of the homestand since beginning it with a 4-3 triumph. Brad Miller went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Robinson Cano launched a solo shot as the Mariners won for the third time in seven road contests. Seattle still is struggling to score runs as it was held below four for the fourth time in five games. The American League West rivals played two previous series this year, with the Mariners winning the first game and dropping the final two each time.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH J.A. Happ (3-4, 3.78 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (7-5, 3.66)

Happ’s winless streak reached eight starts Sunday when he was saddled with the loss against Houston after allowing three runs - two earned - and seven hits in five innings. The 32-year-old, who hasn’t won since May 9, is 0-3 during his drought despite yielding three runs or fewer on six occasions. Happ has had no success against the Angels in his career, losing each of his three starts while surrendering a total of 13 runs - 12 earned - over 11 frames for a 9.82 ERA.

Richards is coming off a loss at Oakland on Sunday in which he gave up three runs and eight hits over six innings. The 27-year-old had won his previous two starts, working seven frames in each while allowing totals of three runs - two earned - and eight hits. Richards remained at 3-2 in 14 career games (six starts) against Seattle after yielding one run over seven frames in a no-decision on May 5.

WALK-OFFS

1. The home run Friday by Trout, who collected three of the Angels’ nine hits, ended his 12-game drought.

2. Seattle RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (lat muscle) is expected to make another rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

3. Los Angeles RHP Huston Street is five saves away from 300 for his career.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Mariners 2