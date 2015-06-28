Preview: Mariners at Angels

Robinson Cano’s availability for the series finale against the host Los Angeles Angels will be determined Sunday after he suffered a freak injury during Seattle’s 4-2 loss on Saturday. Cano was drilled in the forehead by an errant infield throw during the Angels’ warmups prior to the seventh inning and was removed from the contest.

The throw from Los Angeles shortstop Taylor Featherston left a bruise near Cano’s left temple, and the Mariners standout went through Major League Baseball’s concussion protocol and was cleared. Seattle would like to see him in the lineup while trying to win the series with ace Felix Hernandez on the mound. Hernandez has won five consecutive starts against the Angels — compiling a 1.04 ERA — including two victories this season. Los Angeles first baseman Albert Pujols has slugged 12 homers in June but is 1-for-10 over the last three contests.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (10-4, 3.24 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (4-4, 2.68)

Hernandez is experiencing a rocky June and is 2-3 with a 6.75 ERA during the month. He lost to Kansas City in his last turn when he allowed four runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings. Hernandez has limited the Angels to two runs and eight hits in 14 innings this season to improve his career mark to 13-13 with a 3.41 ERA in 42 career starts.

Santiago is winless over his last four starts and hasn’t posted a victory since May 29. He received a no-decision against Houston in his last turn when he gave up one run and two hits over six innings and has allowed five homers over his last three turns while giving up just six runs. Santiago is 1-2 with a 4.57 ERA in 10 career appearances (two starts) against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners OF Mark Trumbo is 1-for-17 over the last five games and is batting just .159 since being acquired from Arizona on June 3.

2. Seattle C Mike Zunino homered Saturday — his first since May 28.

3. Los Angeles SS Erick Aybar (hamstring) was limited to pinch-hitting duties Saturday but could be in the lineup for the finale.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Angels 2