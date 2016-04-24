Preview: Mariners at Angels

One day after having their three-game winning streak snapped, the Seattle Mariners look to end their road trip on a high note as they visit the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday for the rubber match of their three-game series. Seattle fell to 5-3 on its nine-game trek after squandering a lead and dropping a 4-2 decision on Saturday.

Nelson Cruz has homered in back-to-back games and driven in six runs in his last three while notching at least one hit in seven of his last eight contests. Mike Trout has been heating up for the Angels, recording two home runs and four RBIs over his last three contests while posting three multi-hit performances during his four-game hitting streak. Los Angeles would like for Albert Pujols to follow suit, as the veteran slugger is mired in a career-worst 0-for-26 slump. The 36-year-old has notched just one hit in his last seven games - a home run - as his batting average has dropped to .132 on the season.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Wade Miley (0-2, 8.04 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (1-2, 4.70)

Miley has struggled in his first season with Seattle, surrendering 14 runs and 26 hits over 15 2/3 innings in three outings. The 29-year-old native of Louisiana allowed only three runs at Cleveland on Tuesday but lasted only 3 2/3 frames as he yielded nine hits and issued his first four walks of the campaign. Miley pitched well in his two career turns against the Angels, going 1-0 while giving up just one run and five hits over 15 innings (0.60 ERA).

Shoemaker made his second straight strong start Tuesday but suffered a hard-luck loss at Chicago after allowing only two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings against the White Sox. The 29-year-old Michigan native was battered for six runs on seven hits and three walks over three frames of a loss to Texas is his first outing of the year at home. Shoemaker has enjoyed success against Seattle, going 3-2 with a 2.88 ERA in eight career meetings (six starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez surpassed Randy Johnson as the franchise leader in strikeouts with 2,166 and needs one victory to tie Jamie Moyer (145) for first in club history.

2. Angels OF Daniel Nava (knee) is “moving in the right direction” but is at least a week away from returning from the disabled list.

3. Seattle OF Seth Smith is 3-for-8 with a pair of solo homers against Shoemaker.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Mariners 3