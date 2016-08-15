Preview: Mariners at Angels

The Seattle Mariners used a home sweep of the Los Angeles Angels just over a week ago to begin their most successful stretch of the season. The Mariners seek their ninth win in 10 outings and attempt to extend the Angels' misery Monday when the American League West rivals open a four-game set in Los Angeles.

Seattle (62-54) completed the first leg of its seven-game road trip with a series win at Oakland on Sunday, defeating the Athletics 8-4 to close within 5 1/2 games of West-leading Texas in the division and remain two games back of Boston for the second wild-card spot. The Mariners started their recent roll by securing three straight two-run victories over the Angels from Aug. 5-7, rallying from an early deficit in each contest to spark a season-best six-game winning streak. The same series began Los Angeles' worst road trip (0-9) since 1969 and extended its overall losing streak to 10 games - its most since dropping 11 straight from July 16-26, 1999. The Angels, who failed to hold yet another lead in Sunday's 5-4 setback in Cleveland, was outscored 37-12 in four games against the Indians to wrap up their second-worst road trip in club history.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (6-4, 3.39 ERA) vs. Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (4-9, 5.14)

Hernandez flashed vintage form Wednesday in the finest of his five outings since returning from the disabled list in late July, although he settled for a no-decision despite permitting one run while fanning eight in seven frames against Detroit. He defeated the Angels in his previous turn on Aug. 5, although he gave up four runs - including a pair of homers - on only three hits and three walks across eight innings. Hernandez is 1-2 with 4.03 ERA versus the Angels this season and 15-16, 3.35 against them in 49 starts.

Nolasco logged his first quality start for Los Angeles since being acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline Wednesday, absorbing a road loss to the Chicago Cubs despite allowing two runs in six frames. The 33-year-old has not performed well at Angel Stadium in three career turns, however, going 1-1 with a 7.00 ERA. Robinson Cano (4-for-6, homer) and Nelson Cruz (3-for-10, two homers) have fared well against Nolasco, who is 1-2, 4.00 in three starts against the Mariners.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels CF Mike Trout was given the day off Sunday, ending his consecutive-games-played streak at 178.

2. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager doubled twice in Sunday's triumph, becoming only the seventh player in team history to record at least 30 doubles and 20 homers in a season four times.

3. Seattle has posted an AL-low 2.83 ERA in August, while Los Angeles has recorded an MLB-worst 6.84 ERA this month.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Angels 2