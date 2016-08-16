Preview: Mariners at Angels

The Seattle Mariners haven't been part of the postseason since 2001 and look to continue their playoff push when they visit the struggling Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday in the second contest of a four-game set. Seattle has won 11 of its past 13 games to move within two games of the Boston Red Sox for the American League's second wild-card spot.

The Mariners posted a 3-2 victory in Monday's series opener as Nelson Cruz hit his 32nd career homer against the Angels and the blast also allowed him to reach 30 homers in a season for the third straight year and fourth time in his career. While the Mariners are soaring, Los Angeles is in a deep free fall with 11 consecutive defeats — matching the dubious franchise record — to fall a season-worst 20 games below .500. Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols is just 7-for-46 in August after experiencing a solid July with six homers and 31 RBIs. Scheduled Mariners starter James Paxton was scratched Monday because of forearm soreness and he hasn't pitched since taking a line drive off his left elbow during the ninth inning of a victory over the Angels on Aug. 7.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Ariel Miranda (1-0, 6.00 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jhoulys Chacin (3-8, 5.84)

The Angels are certainly glad to miss Paxton, who allowed one unearned run and five hits in 8 1/3 innings of the recent 3-1 victory. The 27-year-old Miranda is making his second start since being acquired from Baltimore in the deal that sent left-hander Wade Miley to the Orioles. He received a no-decision against Boston when he gave up two runs and eight hits in six innings in his Seattle debut on Aug. 4 and picked up the win in relief versus Detroit in his latest appearance Aug. 9.

Chacin moved back into the rotation after Tim Lincecum was designated for assignment and the results weren't good as he was mashed for seven runs, six hits and three walks in 1 1/3 innings in a loss to Cleveland on Thursday. He has struggled since being acquired from the Atlanta Braves and is 2-6 with a 6.00 ERA in 19 appearances (11 starts) for the Angels. Chacin has served up three homers to singles hitter Nori Aoki (4-for-14), who has 25 blasts in five major league campaigns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners SS Ketel Marte was hitless in four at-bats Monday and is 1-for-19 in five games since returning from a bout with mononucleosis.

2. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout hit his 23rd homer and stole his 20th base in the opener to mark the third 20-20 campaign in his five full seasons.

3. Seattle traded INF Luis Sardinas to the San Diego Padres on Monday for a player to be named or cash considerations.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Angels 3