Preview: Mariners at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels have ended an 11-game losing streak and look to win for only the fourth time in August when they host the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The Angels matched the franchise record for longest skid before registering a 7-6 victory in Tuesday’s affair.

Los Angeles designated hitter Albert Pujols smacked his 22nd homer of the season and 582nd of his career in Tuesday’s game and stands one behind Mark McGwire for 10th place on the all-time list. Pujols is just 4-for-36 over his past 10 games but his three-run shot tied Tuesday’s contest in the sixth inning and changed the tone of the game. Seattle lost for just the third time in 14 games and dropped 6 1/2 games behind the first-place Texas Rangers in the American League West and is three games off the pace in the wild-card derby. Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz is 3-for-6 with three walks in the series and is 14-for-34 with three homers over the last nine contests.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Cody Martin (1-2, 2.70 ERA) vs. Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (1-1, 4.37)

Martin was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and will become the 13th different Seattle pitcher to start a game this season. The 26-year-old made five relief appearances for the Mariners earlier this season and is being pressed into starting duty after left-hander James Paxton (elbow) was placed on the disabled list. “I pretty much started all year in Tacoma and really the last five years of my career,” Martin told reporters. “Getting starts in the big leagues is what I want to do and where I want my career to go, so this is a big opportunity for me to get that chance and take advantage of it.”

Skaggs was torched in his last outing when he gave up seven runs and 10 hits in five innings in a loss to Cleveland. He received a no-decision against the Mariners on Aug. 6 when he allowed four runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings and is 0-1 with a 5.21 ERA in three career outings against Seattle. Skaggs has struggled with Robinson Cano (4-for-7), Kyle Seager (4-for-9, one homer) and Franklin Gutierrez (3-for-3, one homer).

1. Angels SS Andrelton Simmons was scratched from Tuesday’s starting lineup to tend to a personal matter but later entered as a defensive replacement.

2. Paxton was placed on the disabled list Tuesday retroactive to Aug. 8 and is expected to return late next week.

3. Los Angeles RHP Huston Street (knee) was eligible to come off the disabled list Tuesday but manager Mike Scioscia said the club will conduct further evaluation and tests on the closer before making a move.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Angels 4