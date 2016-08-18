Preview: Mariners at Angels

The Seattle Mariners attempt to inch closer to a postseason spot as they conclude their seven-game road trip Thursday with the finale of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Seattle pulled within two games of Baltimore for the second wild card in the American League on Wednesday, surviving a ninth-inning comeback attempt to register a 4-3 victory.

Robinson Cano collected three hits in the triumph after going 3-for-20 over the first five games of the Mariners' trek, during which they have gone 4-2 to improve to 12-4 this month. Los Angeles squandered an early two-run lead and drew within one in the ninth but was unable to pull even after loading the bases with one out and suffered its 12th loss in 13 games. The Angels have dropped three of their last four at home and reside in the basement of the AL West, 20 games under .500. Los Angeles leadoff hitter Yunel Escobar went 5-for-5 on Wednesday after recording a total of five hits over his previous 10 contests.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (14-7, 3.84 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (6-13, 4.22)

Iwakuma has been superb this month, winning all three of his starts to improve to 8-1 since losing at Detroit on June 22. The 35-year-old native of Tokyo scattered 10 hits over 14 1/3 scoreless innings in home victories over Boston and the Tigers before giving up three runs over 5 1/3 frames in a win at Oakland on Saturday. Iwakuma is 8-3 with a 2.86 ERA in 16 career games (15 starts) against the Angels, including a pair of no-decisions earlier this season.

Shoemaker suffered his second straight loss and fourth in five starts Saturday, when he was tagged for five runs and 12 hits in six innings at Cleveland. Despite his current struggles, the 29-year-old from Michigan has given Los Angeles innings, working at least six in each of his last six outings — a stretch that began against the Chicago White Sox on July 16 with a 13-strikeout performance in his first career shutout. Shoemaker fell to 3-4 with a 3.91 ERA in 10 career games (eight starts) versus Seattle on Aug. 7 after yielding three runs and seven hits in seven frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners' trio of 3B Kyle Seager, DH Nelson Cruz and OF Seth Smith have combined for five home runs and 11 RBIs against Shoemaker.

2. Los Angeles placed Geovany Soto (knee) on the 15-day disabled list for the third time this season and recalled fellow C Carlos Perez, who went 1-for-3 on Wednesday, from Triple-A Salt Lake.

3. Seattle LHP James Paxton (arm) is slated to throw a bullpen session Thursday and make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Tacoma two days later before being activated from the DL late next week.

PREDICTION: Mariners 7, Angels 3