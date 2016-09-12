Preview: Mariners at Angels

The Seattle Mariners aim to keep pace in the American League wild-card race on Monday as they begin a three-game series against the host Los Angeles Angels, who have been reduced to the spoiler’s role. Seattle recorded a series sweep of Oakland over the weekend and has won five straight to move within 3 1/2 games of the second wild-card spot.

Mike Zunino belted his 11th home run and Edwin Diaz notched his 15th save in Sunday’s 3-2 win as Seattle improved to 13-5 in the state of California this season. The Mariners are expected to add several minor-league players to the roster in time for Monday’s series opener, including reliever Cody Martin, infielder Mike Freeman and first baseman Dan Vogelbach, who hit .240 with seven homers in 44 games with Triple-A Tacoma. Seattle rookie Ariel Miranda will take the mound against an Angels team that snapped a four-game losing streak by edging Texas 3-2 on Sunday for the 1,500th career win for manager Mike Scioscia, who plans to return next season. “There is no doubt I feel good about the direction this organization is going,” Scioscia told reporters. “Our baseball conversation is terrific. I am extremely disappointed as to what our won-loss record is, but I still love it.”

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Ariel Miranda (3-1, 4.79 ERA) vs. Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (5-13, 4.90)

Miranda recorded his second straight victory on Wednesday by holding Texas to three unearned runs and three hits over six-plus innings. “Miranda really got on a nice roll,” manager Scott Servais told reporters. “That was probably as crisp and smooth as we’ve seen him work since he's been here and against a really hot-hitting team.” The 27-year-old is 1-0 with a 5.73 ERA in two career starts against the Angels.

Nolasco followed his shutout against Cincinnati with another strong outing versus Oakland on Wednesday, when he tossed seven scoreless innings before allowing three runs in the eighth. The 33-year-old is set to make his eighth start for the Angels since being acquired from Minnesota on Aug. 1. Nelson Cruz is 4-for-12 with three home runs against Nolasco, who owns a 1-3 record and 4.24 ERA in four career starts against Seattle - including a 1-1 mark with a 3.97 ERA in two outings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle 1B Adam Lind sprained his right index finger in Sunday’s game and is day-to-day.

2. Angels DH Albert Pujols is one away from becoming the 16th player in major-league history with 600 career doubles.

3. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager is batting .345 with eight home runs and 25 RBI in his last 32 games.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Mariners 5