Preview: Mariners at Angels

Mike Trout enjoys seeing Seattle's Taijuan Walker on the mound and looks to continue his batting prowess when the Los Angeles Angels host the Mariners on Tuesday in the middle contest of a three-game set. Trout is 9-for-11 with three homers against Walker, including smacking first-inning homers in each of this season's two matchups.

Trout is homerless in his last seven games and went 1-for-4 in Monday's 8-1 loss to Seattle. The Angels have lost four of their past five contests and are two defeats away from clinching their third losing campaign in seven seasons. The Mariners are trying to chase down an American League wild-card spot and have outscored their opponents 42-14 during a six-game winning streak that leaves them 2 1/2 games behind Baltimore for the second wild card. Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano went 3-for-5 with a homer in Monday's game and the blast matched his career high of 33 that he hit in 2012 for the New York Yankees.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (5-10, 4.64 ERA) vs. Angels RH Alex Meyer (0-2, 7.71)

Walker lasted just two-thirds of an inning against the Angels on Sept. 3, serving up consecutive homers to Kole Calhoun, Trout and Albert Pujols while allowing six runs (five earned) and six hits. The defeat dropped the 24-year-old to 2-2 with a 7.23 ERA in five career starts against Los Angeles. Walker defeated Texas in his last outing — giving up three runs and seven hits in five innings — to halt a four-game losing streak.

Meyer is making his second start for the Angels and third of his major-league career. He lasted just 3 1/3 innings — allowing one run and one hit — against Oakland on Wednesday when he struck out five but four walks helped lead to the early exit. Meyer was acquired by Los Angeles along with Ricky Nolasco in the trade in which Hector Santiago was dealt to the Minnesota Twins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners CF Leonys Martin went 4-for-4 with three runs scored in the opener and is 6-for-8 with four doubles over the past two games.

2. Los Angeles DH Albert Pujols was hitless in four at-bats on Monday and is 0-for-17 over his past four games.

3. Seattle 1B Adam Lind (right index finger) sat out Monday's game and will likely miss three or four days, manager Scott Servais said.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Angels 4