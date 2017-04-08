Preview: Mariners at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels look to take advantage of the offensively challenged Seattle Mariners again Saturday as they continue their three-game home series against their American League West rivals. Los Angeles emerged victorious in its home opener Friday, pounding out 11 hits en route to a 5-1 triumph.

Andrelton Simmons continued his hot start Friday, raising his team-leading average to .421 by posting his third consecutive two-hit performance. Cameron Maybin and Kole Calhoun homered for the Angels, who limited the Mariners to five hits - all singles. Seattle is 1-4 on its season-opening seven-game road trip, scoring a total of five runs in the losses - three of which came in one contest. Nelson Cruz recorded his first RBI of the year Friday with a single, which was his second hit in 19 at-bats this season.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (0-1, 3.60 ERA) vs. Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (0-1, 4.76)

Hernandez returns to the mound after being forced to leave the season opener at Houston after five innings with tightness in his right groin. The Venezuelan ace, who turned 31 on Friday, was saddled with the loss despite giving up only two runs and five hits while striking out six and not issuing a walk. Hernandez has made 50 career starts against the Angels, going 16-16 with five complete games, one shutout and a 3.34 ERA.

Nolasco also lost on Opening Day, falling at Oakland after surrendering three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. The 34-year-old Californian gave up a total of one run over his final three turns last season, winning all three. Nolasco has not fared well against Seattle in his career, going 1-4 with a 4.60 ERA in five starts.

EXTRA BASES

1. The Angels placed Garrett Richards on the 10-day disabled list with a right biceps strain and recalled fellow RHP Mike Morin from Triple-A Salt Lake.

2. Seattle has four players who have struck out at least six times over the first five games of the season, with Cruz leading the way with nine.

3. Los Angeles RHP Huston Street (right lat) hopes to throw off a mound by the end of next week.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Angels 2