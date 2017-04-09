Preview: Mariners at Angels

The Seattle Mariners are off to another slow start with five losses in their first six games, but no one seems ready to push the panic button. The Mariners will look to jump-start their offense and avoid a three-game sweep Sunday as they face the host Los Angeles Angels, who have won four of their last five games behind a stellar defense.

Mike Trout belted a two-run homer to propel the Angels to a 5-4 victory Saturday against Seattle ace Felix Hernandez, who gave up three runs and 10 hits over six innings. The Mariners showed signs of life on offense in the loss but are 5-for-49 with runners in scoring position and have received little production from 3-4-5 hitters Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager. “Nobody is hanging heads around here,” left fielder Jarrod Dyson told reporters. “We know we’re going to break out of it soon. Our pitchers have been doing a phenomenal job of keeping us in ballgames. I feel like our bullpen has been lights out. We’ve just got to tack on more runs. That’s all it is.” The Mariners will be hard-pressed to generate much offense against a Los Angeles team that boasts the best defensive outfield in baseball along with shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who turned in an acrobatic catch and tag at third base in Saturday’s win.

TV: 3:37 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (0-1, 3.00 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (0-0, 3.60)

Iwakuma made an efficient season debut on Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings in a 2-1 loss to Houston. Albert Pujols is 8-for-54 with two home runs against the 35-year-old, who has gone 9-5 with a 2.83 ERA in 19 career games (18 starts) against the Angels - including 3-3 with a 3.44 ERA in nine outings at Angel Stadium. The Japanese hurler has enjoyed great success against Trout, limiting him to nine hits in 48 at-bats with one home run.

In his first regular-season start since taking a liner to his head on Sept. 4, Shoemaker allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over five innings on Tuesday against Oakland. “It felt pretty good,” he told reporters. “A little erratic with the location, but overall, it felt pretty good.” Cruz is 7-for-21 with two homers against the 30-year-old, who is 4-4 with a 3.66 ERA in 12 career games (10 starts) versus the Mariners.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners CF Leonys Martin has recorded one hit with eight strikeouts in his first 20 at-bats.

2. Angels closer Cam Bedrosian could be available Sunday after needing just 31 pitches to record a five-out save on Saturday.

3. Seattle starters have allowed two runs or fewer in four of the team’s first six games.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Mariners 3