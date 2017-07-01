Robinson Cano is enjoying a power burst and looks to continue his recent show of strength when the Seattle Mariners visit the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Cano launched two homers and drove in five runs on Friday as Seattle soared to a 10-0 victory in the opener of the three-game series.

Cano's big performance helped Seattle halt a four-game slide, and he has gone deep five times in his last seven games - including two multi-homer efforts to raise his career total in that category to 22. "Robbie is one of those guys, when he gets going, he can legitimately carry you, not just for one game, but for a while," Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager told reporters. "That's something that's pretty special and there's not many guys that can do that." The Angels gave up a season-high 17 hits and were blanked for the seventh time this year as they dropped back to the .500 mark. Albert Pujols (2-for-19), Cameron Maybin (5-for-37) and Danny Espinosa (1-for-18) are among the Los Angeles players mired in hitting slumps.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, ROOT Northwest (Seattle), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Sam Gaviglio (3-2, 3.38 ERA) vs. Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (3-9, 4.86)

Gaviglio has allowed two or fewer runs in six of his eight major-league starts. The 27-year-old lost to Houston in his last turn as he gave up two runs and six hits in six innings. Gaviglio has posted a hefty 5.40 road ERA while going 2-1 in four appearances (three starts).

Nolasco lost seven consecutive starts before giving up five hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings in defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. The 34-year-old went 10 straight outings without a victory dating back to April 27 against Oakland before the solid effort versus the Dodgers. Nolasco owns a 5.23 ERA in two no-decisions against Seattle this season and is 1-4 with a 4.76 ERA in seven career starts versus the Mariners.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels CF Mike Trout (thumb) took batting practice for the first time since undergoing surgery on May 31 and will have at least three more hitting sessions before starting a rehab stint.

2. Seattle C Mike Zunino went deep Friday and finished June with 10 homers and 31 RBIs.

3. The Angels acquired INF Nick Franklin from Milwaukee for cash considerations or a player to be named.

PREDICTION: Mariners 8, Angels 4