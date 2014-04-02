Mariners 8, Angels 3: Justin Smoak smacked a three-run double, Brad Miller homered twice and Erasmo Ramirez pitched seven solid innings as visiting Seattle defeated Los Angeles for the second straight night.

Miller homered in the fifth and ninth innings and Dustin Ackley and Abraham Almonte each delivered run-scoring doubles for the Mariners. Ramirez (1-0) struck out six and allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings.

Angels starter C.J. Wilson (0-1) was roughed up for six runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. Raul Ibanez hit a two-run homer for Los Angeles, which has allowed 18 runs over the first two games.

Almonte doubled in Seattle’s first run and the Mariners loaded the bases later in the third inning before Smoak doubled into the left-center field gap to make it 4-0. The Angels got two runs back in the following inning when Ibanez, a former Seattle outfielder, drilled a homer to center.

Miller hit a two-out homer in the fifth to give the Mariners 5-2 advantage and Ackley had an RBI double off the right-center field fence in the sixth. Los Angeles pushed across a run in the eighth before Miller smacked a two-run shot in the ninth to make it a five-run spread.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Fernando Rodney pitched a scoreless ninth in his Seattle debut. … The Angels were 1-of-8 with runners in scoring position with Ibanez’s homer being the lone hit. … The Mariners have 12 extra-base hits in the first two games of the series.