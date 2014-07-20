(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Angels 6, Mariners 5: Grant Green delivered a walk-off RBI single after Albert Pujols tied the game with a run-scoring double as Los Angeles rallied to edge visiting Seattle in the rubber match of the three-game series.

Mike Trout drew a leadoff walk and scored the tying run on Pujols’ double off Fernando Rodney (1-4), who induced a double-play grounder by David Freese before Green followed an intentional walk with a single up the middle. Trout and Kole Calhoun homered while Joe Thatcher (1-1) worked a scoreless ninth inning for the Angels, who have won 21 of their last 26.

Los Angeles fell behind early as the Mariners scored three runs with two outs in the first off Tyler Skaggs, who allowed five runs on eight hits over 6 2/3 innings. Kyle Seager began the scoring with a solo homer before Corey Hart and Dustin Ackley delivered consecutive RBI singles to put Seattle ahead 3-0.

Josh Hamilton answered with an RBI double in the bottom half and the Angels pulled even in the third, when Calhoun and Trout began the frame with back-to-back blasts. Mike Zunino and Endy Chavez each drove in a run in the seventh to break a 3-3 tie before Los Angeles cut the deficit to 5-4 in the seventh on Howie Kendrick’s two-out RBI single off Yoervis Medina.

The Angels threatened again in the eighth as Efren Navarro hit a leadoff single before Rodney replaced Joe Beimel with one out and retired the next two batters. Rodney allowed the first four hitters to reach in the ninth and was denied his 200th career save as Los Angeles registered its 30th come-from-behind victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Seattle RHP Danny Farquhar was unavailable due to tenderness in his pitching elbow and is listed as day-to-day. … Los Angeles SS Erick Aybar missed his second straight game with a sore right groin but is hoping to avoid the disabled list. … Seattle’s Willie Bloomquist started at second base in place of Robinson Cano, who is dealing with a tight hamstring but is expected to play Monday against the New York Mets.