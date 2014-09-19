Mariners 3, Angels 1: Logan Morrison belted a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning as visiting Seattle salvaged a split of its four-game series with Los Angeles.

Morrison finished with two of his team’s six hits and Felix Hernandez struck out 11 to set a career high with 236. The ace settled for a no-decision despite scattering three hits over seven scoreless innings for the Mariners, who moved within one game of Oakland in the race for the second wild card in the American League.

After the teams mustered just four hits apiece over eight scoreless innings, former Angel Kendrys Morales had a two-out single in the ninth against Kevin Jepsen (0-2). James Jones entered as a pinch runner and advanced to second on a failed pickoff attempt, and Kyle Seager walked before Morrison deposited a 1-1 changeup over the wall in right-center field for his ninth homer - and third in eight contests.

Morrison’s blast was just the third allowed by Jepsen this season - and first since Texas’ Shin-Soo Choo accomplished the feat on June 21. Tom Wilhelmsen (3-2) picked up the win despite walking two batters in two-thirds of an inning and Fernando Rodney worked around Hank Conger’s solo homer in the ninth for his majors-best 46th save.

Brennan Boesch had two of the five hits for the Angels, who opted to scratch ace Jered Weaver and MVP candidate Mike Trout after the team won the AL West title on Wednesday. Wade LeBlanc drew the spot start and scattered three hits and struck out as many over 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Angels OF Josh Hamilton was shut down due to pain in his chest and right rib cage, the Los Angeles Times reported. Hamilton had just returned after missing 11 games due to a shoulder injury. ... In addition to his performance at the plate, Boesch stole a base and also made a diving catch to deny Mariners 2B Robinson Cano a hit to begin the fourth inning. ... Seattle continues its 11-game road trip when it begins a three-game set versus Houston on Friday. Los Angeles wraps up a 10-game homestand when it opens a three-game series against Texas on Friday.