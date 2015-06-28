Angels 3, Mariners 2 (10 innings)

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Right fielder Kole Calhoun scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Los Angeles Angels a 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday in front of 38,387 at Angel Stadium.

Right-hander Trevor Gott (1-0) received his first major-league victory after pitching a perfect 10th inning.

Los Angeles loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th with nobody out and designated hitter Albert Pujols at the plate. Second baseman Johnny Giavotella and Calhoun had singled before right-hander Tom Wilhelmsen intentionally walked center fielder Mike Trout.

But the Mariners employed a five-man infield, with left fielder Dustin Ackley positioned on the right side, and Pujols hit into a double play that forced Giavotella at home.

Then, with a 2-2 count on third baseman Kyle Kubitza, Wilhelmsen (1-2) threw a breaking pitch between catcher Mike Zunino’s knees, allowing Calhoun to score the winning run.

The Angels broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the eighth. Shortstop Taylor Featherston hit a leadoff single up the middle and moved to second base on Giavotella’s sacrifice. Calhoun followed with another single up the middle to score Featherston.

But with Los Angeles two strikes from victory in the top of the ninth, Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager hit a two-out solo home run into the right-field stands against right-handed closer Huston Street to tie the score. The homer was Seager’s 12th of the year.

The Angels put the potential winning run at third base with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, when first baseman Efren Navarro doubled down the right-field line and advanced on a wild pitch. But Mariners right-hander Fernando Rodney defused the threat by getting Featherston to ground out.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning after Angels left-hander Hector Santiago retired the first 10 Mariners he faced.

Left fielder Franklin Gutierrez lined a one-out single to left field, took second base when second baseman Robinson Cano walked and scored on designated hitter Nelson Cruz’s line-drive double off the right-field wall.

Cano moved to third on Cruz’s double but Seattle left both runners in scoring position. Seager lined out and right fielder Mark Trumbo struck out.

Right-hander Felix Hernandez retired the first seven Angels he faced and finished with eight strikeouts in six innings while permitting just one hit and three walks. But Los Angeles tied the score in the seventh against the Seattle bullpen.

Mariners left-hander Charlie Furbush hit third baseman David Freese with his first pitch. Kubitza pinch ran for Freese and moved to second base on a sacrifice by pinch-hitter Daniel Roberson.

After right-hander Mark Lowe relieved Furbush, pinch-hitter Erick Aybar then slapped a single to left field, bringing Kubitza home.

Santiago conceded just one run, two walks and three hits in seven innings while striking out six.

NOTES: A fan ran onto the field in the top of the sixth inning, approached CF Mike Trout, then ran to the infield grass and pretended to throw a pitch before being apprehended. . . . Seattle 2B Robinson Cano returned to the lineup after leaving Saturday night’s game in the seventh inning with dizziness. Cano was struck in the head by a throw during a double play and passed MLB’s concussion protocol. ... Mariners RHP Hisashi Iwakuma will make his second rehabilitation start Tuesday for Triple-A Tacoma. Iwakuma has been on the disabled list since April 24 (retroactive to April 21) with a strained right lat muscle. ... Los Angeles SS Erick Aybar did not start for the second consecutive game after sustaining a tight left hamstring Friday night. Aybar pinch-hit Saturday night and popped out. ... Angels manager Mike Scioscia needs three wins to tie Davey Johnson for 28th place in career victories. Scioscia has 1,369 entering Sunday’s game. ... Angels DH Albert Pujols needs five home runs to tie Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt for 15th place all-time. Schmidt has 548 homers. ... The Angels signed one of their 12th-round draft choices, C Dalton Blumenfeld, who graduated from Hamilton High School in Los Angeles this year.