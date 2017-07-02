Angels' Nolasco three-hits Mariners 4-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Ricky Nolasco was as generous in the Los Angeles Angels' clubhouse on Saturday night as he was stingy on the mound.

The veteran right-hander praised center fielder Cameron Maybin for a fistful of fine defensive plays, third baseman Yunel Escobar for grabbing two line drives and catcher Martin Maldonado for calling an exquisite game.

But his own effort was extra special. He pitched a complete-game, three-hit shutout against the Seattle Mariners in the Angels' 4-0 victory. He walked one, struck out seven, faced three batters over the minimum and let just one runner reach second base.

It was his second consecutive gem, coming less than a week after he threw 6 1/3 shutout innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers and snapped their streak of 17 straight games with a homer.

These two gems come on the heels of a tough run that saw Nolasco lose seven straight decisions.

"I've felt pretty good for a while," Nolasco (4-9) said when asked about the difference. "I tried to pitch with two strikes from the start and take advantage of their aggressiveness.

"Any time you see the ninth inning, it's huge. But in any complete game, you need luck. There were a lot of good plays behind me."

Especially from Maybin. He threw Nelson Cruz out trying to turn a single into a double in the second inning. He bounced off the center-field wall to snatch a line drive by Mitch Haniger in the third, and two batters later made a sliding catch of a sinking line drive by Carlos Ruiz.

Nolasco got better as the game went on. Five of the strikeouts came in the last four innings and he induced nine ground-ball outs, a nice number for someone who is a fly-ball pitcher and has been hurt by home runs this season.

"It was a terrific effort," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "Lot of ground balls, got ahead of a lot of hitters. They hit the ball hard a few times, but his command got better as the game went on.

"I didn't think it was a risk (letting him go nine). His pitch count wasn't excessive. There were no red flags."

"We hit a lot of balls hard, some right at a guy and sometimes they chased them down," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "We were a little impatient later in the game."

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons hit his ninth home run of the season in the second inning and Maybin singled in a run in the third to give Nolasco a 2-0 lead.

Mariners starter Sam Gaviglio (5-4) allowed five hits and a walk in 6 1/3 innings. He retired 10 straight at one point.

The Angels added two runs in the seventh. Escobar singled and Luis Valbuena doubled. Seattle reliever Marc Rzepczynski walked Maldonado intentionally to load the bases, then threw a wild pitch to score Escobar. Ben Revere grounded out to score Valbuena and make it 4-0.

It was Nolasco's 12th career complete game and his sixth shutout.

"It was a good day for the bullpen," he said with a grin.

To put the complete game in perspective, there have been just 33 in 2017, with half of the season already gone.

NOTES: Angels RHP Bud Norris was activated from the disabled list after missing 11 games with right knee inflammation. ... 1B Jefrey Marte, RHP Brooks Pounders and LHP Jose Alvarez were optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake City. ... RHP Matt Shoemaker (6-3, 4.52 ERA) threw a bullpen session, his first since being put on the disabled list with a forearm strain. He will have at least one more before making a rehab start in the minors. ... 2B Nick Franklin made his first start for the Angels on Saturday, playing second base. He is hitting .195 this season in 53 games with Milwaukee. ... Mariners DH Nelson Cruz slid awkwardly into second base in the second inning and left the game with right knee inflammation. He's listed as day to day.