Angels edge Mariners in 11

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Chris Iannetta singled with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning, scoring Kole Calhoun from first base and lifting the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night at Angel Stadium.

Iannetta drove a pitch from Bobby LaFromboise off the center field wall that scored Calhoun, who had singled with one out.

The Mariners, losers of 10 of their last 12 games, had the same problem that has been plaguing them for the last two weeks. They left 10 runners on base.

“It’s been an issue with us,” Mariners manager Eric Wedge said. “It’s just where we are with our youth.”

Seattle’s Michael Saunders did his best to stop that trend, breaking a scoreless tie with a two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning, but the Angels didn’t waste any time catching up in the bottom of the inning.

The Mariners’ two-run rally in the seventh was helped by pitcher Michael Kohn’s hesitation in covering first base on a two-out grounder by Dustin Ackley. Ackley beat Kohn to the bag and Saunders followed with his run-scoring hit.

“He’s never taken that play off,” Wedge said of Ackley’s hustle. “Saunders is also playing well, so that’s been the reason that I’ve been trying to play both of those guys more.”

The Angels got some help from the Mariners when it came to tying the score. Mark Trumbo led off the inning with a grounder to Kyle Seager. Seager, who had entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the top of the inning, threw wildly to first base, allowing Trumbo to get to second base. Calhoun followed with a walk, and starting pitcher Erasmo Ramirez was pulled because of tightness in his right groin.

Erick Aybar sacrificed against Oliver Perez, and Andrew Romine delivered a two-out single off Chance Ruffin.

The Angels and Mariners had trouble doing much of anything offensively until the seventh inning. The Mariners struggled against Angels starter Matt Shoemaker, who was making his major league debut. The Angels, on the other hand, were getting runners on base against Ramirez but weren’t getting them home.

The Angels had runners in scoring position in the first and fifth innings, but Ramirez worked his way out of trouble each time.

“It started to get tight after I threw a breaking ball to Trumbo,” Ramirez said. “When I got into the stretch, maybe I tried to throw harder or something. I put it in my mind to not try to get crazy or throw harder. I just wanted to keep the ball down and throw my pitches.”

Shoemaker allowed two hits through five innings while striking out five in his major league debut.

“He was, for his big-league debut, keeping the ball down,” Saunders said. “He was composed on the mound. He was able to throw offspeed in hitter’s counts. Not seeing him before certainly made it tougher, but all the credit to him. He pitched a great game. He’s got the stuff to be successful at this level.”

Shoemaker struck out the side in the first inning -- although he walked a batter -- while showing that his splitter is as good as advertised. His pitch count got away from him, so he was finished after five innings.

“Matt needed a lot of pitches to get through five innings, but when he got in some jams, he used all of his pitches and got out of them,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “I think he got a little bit tired after five and we really didn’t want to stretch him. But that’s a great effort. He got behind in some counts, but he showed enough on his fastball, had good splitties and used his slider and breaking ball effectively also.”

The Angels were unable to provide any run support early in the game. Despite having six hits off Ramirez, the Angels were unable to produce a run in the first five innings.

The teams remained tied at 0-0 heading into the sixth.

The Angels’ Howie Kendrick and Josh Hamilton singled in the first inning, but Trumbo grounded out to end the inning, leaving runners stranded at first and third. The Angels had runners at first and third with two outs in the fifth, but J.B. Shuck grounded out to second.

NOTES: Kendrick has hit safely in all six games he has played in since coming off the disabled list on Sept. 10. ... Angels pitcher Jered Weaver was scheduled to start on Friday but was sidelined by stiffness in his right forearm. ... Mariners 3B Kyle Seager’s streak of 106 consecutive starts ended. ... Mariners OF Raul Ibanez went into the game one home run short of 300 for his career.