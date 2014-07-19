EditorsNote: Fix: Navarro was credited with a pinch-hit double, not a single, in 16th inning.

Angels outlast Mariners in 16 innings for sixth straight win

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Two hours after getting right-handed closer Huston Street, the Los Angeles Angels relied on one of their lesser-known members to end a five-hour endurance test.

Pinch-hitter Efren Navarro hit a run-scoring double in the bottom of the 16th inning to give the Angels a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night in front of 42,517 at Angel Stadium.

Los Angeles used its sixth consecutive victory and 11th in 12 games to remain 1 1/2 games behind the first-place Oakland Athletics in the American League’s Western Division. Seattle fell nine games behind.

About three hours into the game, the Angels announced the acquisition of Street and right-hander Trevor Gott from the San Diego Padres for four minor leaguers.

Navarro, batting for shortstop John McDonald, hit the first pitch he saw from right-hander Dominic Leone (2-2) up the middle to bring center fielder Mike Trout home with the winning run. Trout lined a double to right-center field with one out in the 16th.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia believed Navarro either could win the game or put second baseman Howie Kendrick in such a position.

“Efren has a good eye,” Scioscia said. “Maybe he can pass the baton and we have a chance to get Howie up there. If not, he’s going to put the ball in play.”

Left-hander Hector Santiago (2-7) earned the win in relief. Santiago allowed two hits and struck out two in three innings.

The Mariners had the potential go-ahead run eliminated on a video review in the top of the 10th. Second baseman Robinson Cano began the inning by lining a single to right-center field. As Cano headed for second base, Trout fielded the ball and threw to McDonald. But third-base umpire Adam Hamari ruled that Cano slid under McDonald’s tag.

Scioscia appealed Hamari’s call, which the replay overturned.

The Angels took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning after stifling the Mariners’ potential scoring chance in the top half of the inning.

Seattle first baseman Justin Smoak began the fifth by hitting a double off the right-field scoreboard, then moved to third base on left fielder Dustin Ackley’s sacrifice. But Los Angeles right-hander Jered Weaver defused the threat by striking out shortstop Brad Miller and inducing catcher Mike Zunino to pop out.

The Angels then combined three hits and an error in the bottom of the fifth against right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma. Kendrick, after hitting a leadoff single, scored when third baseman David Freese lined a double to right-center field. Freese took third when Zunino dropped the cutoff throw from Cano, then came home after catcher Hank Conger hit a high chopper past a drawn-in infield and into right field.

The Mariners loaded the bases with two out in the sixth. Center fielder James Jones singled and stole second base, then Cano and designated hitter Logan Morrison walked. But after working a 2-1 count against Weaver, Smoak struck out after taking the ensuing two pitches for strikes.

But Seattle drove Weaver from the game while tying the score in the seventh. Ackley led off with a double and scored when Miller followed with a single that ended Weaver’s night. After taking second on Zunino’s groundout, Miller scored the tying run on right fielder Endy Chavez’s bloop single to short center field.

Chavez went to third base on Cano’s single but left-hander Joe Thatcher made third baseman Kyle Seager ground into a fielder’s choice to end the threat.

Iwakuma did not allow a base on ball for the fourth consecutive game yet failed to earn his fourth straight victory. The right-hander allowed two runs on six hits while striking out three.

“Four days off kind of threw me off,” Iwakuma said through an interpreter. “Just the feel is not there when you take four days off. Your routine is not the same.”

Weaver accumulated eight strikeouts and allowed two runs, two walks and six hits in six innings.

NOTES: OF Stefen Romero joined the Mariners in Anaheim on Friday after being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Seattle optioned LHP Lucas Luetge to Triple-A Tacoma. ... The Mariners emerged from the All-Star break ranked second among American League pitching staffs with a 3.16 ERA. Seattle’s bullpen led the majors with a 2.39 ERA as the break ended. ... Seattle’s 51 victories at the All-Star break are the most for the club at that point since 2003. ... Los Angeles signed its first-round choice in the June draft, LHP Sean Newcomb, on Friday. Newcomb compiled an 8-2 record with a 1.25 ERA this season as a junior at Hartford. ... The Angels also signed RHP Chris Volstad to a minor league contract Friday. Volstad, 27, played for the Doosan Bears in South Korea earlier this year. In six major league seasons, Volstad compiled a 35-51 record and a 4.94 ERA for the Florida Marlins, Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies. ... Los Angeles emerged from the break leading the majors with 478 runs and a .334 on-base percentage, and pacing the American League with 883 hits. ... Angels 1B Albert Pujols needs one home run to move past Hall of Famers Ernie Banks and Eddie Mathews into a tie for 21st place all-time. Pujols has 512 career homers.