Mariners claim 3-2 win in 12 innings

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A pitcher’s duel was expected when Seattle sent All-Star Game starter Felix Hernandez to the mound in the second of a three-game series against the Angels’ Garrett Richards, who deserved an all-star bid but didn’t get it.

The matchup didn’t disappoint. The aces pitched to a stalemate before the Mariners prevailed 3-2 in 12 innings Saturday night in a battle of American League West teams decided by the bullpens at Angels Stadium.

The Mariners (52-45) pushed across the decisive runs in the top of the 12th against Joe Thatcher (0-1), the fifth of six Angels pitchers. A double by first baseman Logan Morrison knocked home third baseman Kyle Seager, who had doubled to start the inning. A single by pinch-hitter Justin Smoak drove home Morrison for an insurance run.

“I don’t think our guys are tired, but they are resilient,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “Believe it or not, I think we’re OK for tomorrow. This is one game. We have to turn the page and get ready for tomorrow.”

It was the second time in as many days the teams played extra innings. Having gone 16 innings a day earlier, the two teams endured the equivalent of three games in two days.

McClendon was happy with his team’s performance but put it in perspective.

“We’re making progress and getting better,” he said. “Those guys (Angels) are 20 games above .500. To say we’re close? We’re good, but we still have work to do.”

Richards, who was 11-2 with a 2.55 ERA coming in, retired the first 15 batters he faced. He ended up going eight innings and allowing three hits and one run while striking out seven, departing after 98 pitches.

Richards liked the pitching matchup with Hernandez but wasn’t focused on his counterpart.

“I was in a personal rhythm,” he said. “I don’t vary my game based on what he does.”

Hernandez, also 11-2 with an even niftier 2.12 ERA coming in, had a couple of hiccups early but escaped unscathed. He issued back-to-back walks to second baseman Howie Kendrick and third baseman David Freese in the second inning with one out but got out of it when left fielder Efren Navarro lined into a inning-ending double play.

An unexpected hero knocked home the game’s first run in the sixth inning. Mariners left fielder Dustin Ackley led off with a double and advanced on a groundout by shortstop Brad Miller. That set the stage for No. 9 hitter Jesus Sucre, playing only because Mike Zunino caught the marathon game the night before. Sucre, just 1-for-5 in two previous games, punched a single to left field that scored Ackley.

The Angels (58-38) drew even in the seventh inning after Hernandez again issued consecutive walks, this time to first baseman Albert Pujols and DH Josh Hamilton, with Pujols drawing one after 11 pitches.

“That was a great at-bat by him,” Hernandez said. “I was about to pick up the rosin bag and throw that at him.”

Kendrick lined a ball straight up the middle that both Miller at short and Cano at second dived toward. Miller made the stop but got off a bad throw, with Cano cutting in front of him. The ball sailed past first base, allowing Pujols to score and tie it.

“That was a perfectly placed ball,” McClendon said. “There’s not a lot you can do about that. He made a great play just to keep it in the infield and a not so great play in throwing it away.”

The Angels failed on three tries to get the go-ahead run. Hernandez departed after that inning, throwing 114 pitches with the lone run unearned. He struck out nine.

“I just wanted to give my team a chance to win,” Hernandez said.

Dominic Leone (3-2), the loser in the marathon game the previous night, picked up the win, which didn’t come easily. He gave up a home run to Freese before departing without retiring a hitter in the 12th.

Charlie Furbush came in and got the next three hitters to secure the save, his first in 187 major league appearances.

The Mariners improved to 3-3 in extra innings games and the Angels fell to 6-5.

NOTES: To make room for newly acquired RHP Huston Street, the Angels sent DH C.J. Cron to Triple-A Salt Lake City. He hit .269 with 22 runs, 27 RBIs and nine home runs in 53 games. ... Angels SS Erick Aybar was replaced in Saturday’s starting lineup by John McDonald. Aybar came out of Friday’s game in the ninth inning with a strained right groin. ... Before Saturday, Seattle was 25-15 (.625) against teams with a .500 or better winning percentage and 26-30 against those below .500. ... On Friday, the Mariners suffered their fifth walk-off loss of the season. Since 2010, they have endured 54 walk-off losses, most in the majors. The Mets are second with 44. Since 2009, the Mariners have 11 walk-off losses to the Angels, most against one opponent by any team in that stretch.