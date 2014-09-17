Mariners win laugher against Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels turned into the Salt Lake Bees after six innings Tuesday night at Angel Stadium, the lineup transforming from the probable American League West champions to a replica of the Angels’ Triple-A team this season.

It was a chance for manager Mike Scioscia to get his regulars some much-needed rest, considering the Seattle Mariners built an insurmountable lead with two big innings on their way to a 13-2 win.

The Mariners needed the victory much more than the Angels, considering they lost six of their previous eight, and they trailed both Oakland and Kansas City in the wild-card race.

With the win, the Mariners moved into a tie with the Royals for the second wild-card spot.

“A game like this is really what we needed,” said Mariners left fielder Dustin Ackley, who had an RBI double and a sacrifice fly. “Just for our confidence level and to know we can put up runs against a team that’s got some good pitching. Going forward it’s going to be huge for us.”

For the Angels, their magic number to clinch the division was reduced to two thanks to the Rangers’ victory over the A‘s. Despite the loss, the Angels could clinch as soon as Wednesday.

The Mariners struggled on offense of late, scoring 10 runs in their previous six games combined. However, a four-run fifth inning and a six-run sixth could not have come at a better time.

Third baseman Kyle Seager, designated hitter Kendrys Morales, shortstop Chris Taylor and catcher Mike Zunino each had two hits in the game, Morales’ hits both coming in the sixth inning, when the Mariners sent 11 batters to the plate.

Taylor drove in three runs.

“You hit those skids and you try to make them as short as possible,” Zunino said of the offense’s recent struggles. “Hopefully today was a day where we could snap that and get the bats going again. With the short amount of time (left in the season), hopefully this is a game that loosens us up and carries us on.”

The Mariners feasted on the Angels’ bullpen after Los Angeles starter Cory Rasmus shut them down for the first four innings.

Rasmus, a reliever-turned-starter taking the rotation spot of the injured Garrett Richards, gave up only one hit while making 43 pitches, the Angels taking a 2-0 lead into the fifth.

Scioscia then went to the bullpen, and the normally reliable relief corps was knocked around. Right-handers Jason Grilli (1-3) and Fernando Salas were the primary culprits, each lasting one-third of an inning, Grilli giving up four runs, Salas five.

”Cory Rasmus got us off on the right foot, and really got the game on our terms and where we needed to be,“ Scioscia said. ”We just didn’t pass the baton like we have been all year. These bullpen days when we’ve gotten to a certain point in the game with a lead, we’ve held it and done a good job.

“Give those guys credit over there, they got to some pitchers who’ve been throwing the ball very well for us and just made it a boat race.”

Scioscia defended his decision to take Rasmus out of the game after four innings.

“When he came out of the fourth, he was pretty gassed,” he said. “We had talked about he would have 50 pitches and not much more than that. We had our bullpen lined up and we felt good about not having to stretch Cory. Unfortunately it didn’t work out.”

Mariners starter Roenis Elias left the game one batter into the fourth inning, a precautionary move according to the Mariners, after he felt stiffness in his left elbow.

Elias gave up two runs in the first inning, but the Angels didn’t score again, putting only two runners on base after the second inning. Carson Smith (1-0), Brandon Maurer, Tom Wilhelmsen, Joe Beimel and Lucas Luetge shut out the Angels on one hit over the final seven innings.

Scioscia could forgive his players for a dud, considering how well they’ve played the last few weeks.

“You’re not going to get it done every night,” he said. “What these guys in that room have been doing is remarkable, especially with the guys that are injured right now. The guys that are out there every day, the position players, it’s really remarkable. It’s inspiring what they’re doing, and we just let one get away tonight.”

NOTES: Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker was diagnosed with a mild oblique strain on his left side after undergoing an MRI exam. He will miss his next scheduled start on Saturday, but Shoemaker said he hopes to be ready for the playoffs. ... Angels DH Josh Hamilton was back in the starting lineup, and he went 1-for-3. Hamilton had been out since Sept. 4 with a sore AC joint in his right shoulder. ... Angels 1B Albert Pujols was in the starting lineup, one day after having to leave the game with a cramp in his left hamstring. He finished 1-for-3 with an RBI single. ... Mariners C Mike Zunino’s 20 home runs this season rank third among major league catchers, first among American League catchers. The 20 homers also set a Mariners record for catchers, eclipsing the mark of 19 previously held by Miguel Olivo. ... The Mariners’ pitching staff began Tuesday’s action with a 3.03 ERA, best in the majors.