Mariners edge Angels behind Hernandez, Cruz

Felix Hernandez and Nelson Cruz continued their hot starts Monday.

Hernandez struck out eight and surrendered one run in seven innings, and Cruz hit his major-league-high 14th homer as the Seattle Mariners opened a three-game series in Anaheim, Calif., with a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Hernandez, Seattle’s ace right-hander, and Angels right-hander Matt Shoemaker pitched shutouts for six innings, and then the teams turned on the power.

Cruz, the right fielder who was named AL player of the month for April, showed some Gold Glove defense, throwing out Mike Trout in the sixth inning after the center fielder had strayed too far off first base on a flyout by designated hitter Albert Pujols.

Cruz then got the offense going, putting Seattle up 1-0 with his leadoff homer to left field off Shoemaker in the seventh inning.

“I think it was the only pitch that he left up to Cruz all day,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said.

Cruz became the fifth player in baseball history to hit 14 homers in his first 26 games.

One out after Cruz’s home run, first baseman Logan Morrison added a solo homer.

The Angels responded in the bottom of the seventh when Matt Joyce homered to right-center off Hernandez.

Designated hitter Seth Smith gave Seattle an insurance run in the eighth inning, nailing a one-out solo homer to right-center against Shoemaker.

Shoemaker (2-2) gave up four hits and struck out 10 in 7 1/3 innings as he lost for the first time in his past five starts vs. the Mariners.

In the ninth, Angels third baseman David Freese hit a solo homer against Seattle closer Fernando Rodney, but the Mariners got the final out when catcher Mike Zunino caught Collin Cowgill trying to steal second base. Rodney recorded his eighth save in nine attempts.

Hernandez (5-0) gave up six hits and walked one, stopping a four-game losing streak by his team for the second time this season.

“That’s a true No. 1,” McClendon said. “That’s what they’re built for, what they’re made for, and he certainly did a hell of a job for us tonight.”

Hernandez also passed Johan Santana for tops in strikeouts among Venezuelan pitchers.

“To pass a guy like that, it’s an honor,” Hernandez said. “Johan is one of the greatest lefties in the game. But, to me, it’s all about the game and we got the win.”

NOTES: The Mariners placed CF Austin Jackson on the 15-day disabled list due to a sprained right ankle suffered Sunday in Houston. ... The team also recalled SS Chris Taylor, LHP Joe Beimel and RHP Mark Lowe from Triple-A Tacoma. The Mariners had two open roster spots after sending right-hander Yoervis Medina and left-hander Tyler Olson to Tacoma on Sunday. ... The Angels recalled C Carlos Perez from Triple-A Salt Lake and designated C Drew Butera for assignment. Perez was hitting .361 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 17 games at Salt Lake. “This wasn’t as much about what Drew was or wasn’t doing; it was about what Carlos was doing,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “It’s his time to come up here and have an opportunity to play. He’s ready for the challenge of the major leagues.”