Angels earn walk-off win over Mariners

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Mike Trout hit a 441-foot home run and made a spectacular diving catch in center field, but little-known Johnny Giavotella stole the spotlight in the Los Angeles Angels’ 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners Wednesday night at Angel Stadium.

Giavotella’s hit-and-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning scored shortstop Erick Aybar from first base, lifting the Angels to their second walk-off win in as many nights.

Coupled with the game-winning homer from catcher Carlos Perez one night earlier, it marked the first time the Angels have won back-to-back games on a walk-off hit since May 29-30, 2010, also against the Mariners.

“It’s very exciting,” said Giavotella, who won the starting job at second base in spring training after Howie Kendrick was traded. “You try to treat it like any other situation, not change your approach. When you put too much pressure on yourself, that’s when you fail. Relax, try to hit line drives and good things happen.”

While walk-off wins are nice, walk-off losses can be especially tough.

“It’s a funny game,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “Sometimes you got to suck it up. This was a very tough road trip for us in many ways. Certainly we had opportunities to win ballgames but as the old saying goes, I think the baseball gods are testing us.”

The Angels were poised to win in the top of the ninth, but the Mariners rallied to tie the game, handing Angels closer Huston Street his first blown save of the season. Street was 9-for-9 in save opportunities before Wednesday.

Street was handed the ball and a 3-2 lead but gave up a leadoff double to third baseman Kyle Seager to start the ninth. Seager went to third on single by catcher Mike Zunino and scored on a sacrifice fly by pinch hitter Dustin Ackley.

That set the stage for Giavotella’s heroics in the bottom of the inning. Street (2-0) got the victory over Mariners reliever Carson Smith.

“We talk about the guys we need to get into their game, but Johnny Giavotella’s been one of those bright spots since the season began,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s been getting some big hits for us and is doing a good job.”

The Mariners’ late rally cost Angels starting pitcher C.J. Wilson a victory. Wilson gave up two runs and seven hits in seven innings, and stood to get the win thanks in large part to Trout.

Trout’s two-run homer in the third inning off Mariners starter Roenis Elias was a no-doubter estimated at 441 feet, and his seventh-inning catch of a drive into the right-center field gap by Mariners shortstop Chris Taylor certainly will be one of his highlight-reel catches for years to come.

“He’s Mike Trout,” Wilson said “I‘m grateful. I‘m thankful.”

Wilson’s only blemish on the night was a two-run homer by Seager in the fourth inning.

“It was the exact same pitch he popped up in the second inning,” Wilson said of the pitch Seager hit out. “It was one of those things where you beat the guy over and over again and he finally just says ‘forget it, I‘m going to step in the bucket and swing at the first pitch.’ I threw it, I guess, right where he was looking.”

Elias also pitched well, but was undone by a third inning when he gave up a triple by left fielder Collin Cowgill, an RBI double by right fielder Kole Calhoun and Trout’s homer, his team-leading seventh of the season.

The Mariners finished their road trip to Texas, Houston and Anaheim losing six of 10.

“Turn the page,” McClendon said of his message to his team. “This is the big leagues. You can say it a thousand times, it’s very difficult to win games at this level. And if you don’t execute and perform at your maximum most nights, they’re going to beat you. We didn’t execute when we needed to and they beat us.”

NOTES: Angels C Carlos Perez on Tuesday became just the fourth player in major league history to hit a walk-off home run in his major league debut, joining the Marlins’ Miguel Cabrera (June 20, 2003), the Indians’ Josh Bard (Aug. 23, 2002) and the Angels’ Billy Parker (Sept. 9, 1971). ... With 1,344 career managerial wins, Angels skipper Mike Scioscia needed eight more to catch Chuck Tanner for 29th on the all-time list. Now in his 16th season, Scioscia is the longest-tenured manager currently in the majors. ... Mariners 1B Logan Morrison took a seven-game hitting streak into Wednesday’s game. He was hitting .500 (13-for-26) with three doubles, one triple and three homers during the streak through Tuesday.