Mariners’ Walker shuts down Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- His name simply does not fit.

Taijuan Walker made it three consecutive starts in which he did not walk a batter, pitching the Seattle Mariners to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels Friday night at Angel Stadium.

Walker gave up just one run in seven innings and struck out six. Not only did he not walk a batter, he went to a three-ball count only three times, and retired the hitter each time.

He gave up a two-out, solo home run to center fielder Mike Trout in the first inning, and then allowed nothing more over his final six innings.

”Probably just trusting his stuff,“ Mariners catcher Mike Zunino said when asked about Walker’s improved control. ”When you can trust throwing in the zone and filling the strike zone up, it helps in a variety of ways.

“Guys know you’re going to be in the strike zone and they’re going to be swinging a little bit more. He’s getting a lot of quick outs, which helps his pitch count. He can attack guys like that; hitters have to make the adjustment, not him.”

The Mariners offense was led by shortstop Brad Miller, who had three hits, including an RBI double. Designated hitter Nelson Cruz had an RBI double, and second baseman Robinson Cano hit a solo home run in the eighth.

“Robinson’s a veteran, he knows what the guy is probably trying to do with him in certain situations,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said of Cano’s tape-measure blast on the first pitch thrown to him by Angels right-hander Fernando Salas. “I would say he got all of that one.”

Other than Trout’s homer, the Angels’ best scoring chance against Walker came in the sixth inning when Trout led off with a single and first baseman Albert Pujols was hit by a pitch.

Shortstop Erick Aybar laid down a sacrifice bunt, giving the Angels runners on second and third with one out. But Walker struck out third baseman David Freese with a chest-high fastball clocked at 97 mph, then got designated hitter Matt Joyce on a fly to right.

“The strikeout was huge right there,” Walker said. “I‘m maybe looking for a ground ball but when I got two strikes, I‘m looking to put him away.”

Angels starter Matt Shoemaker (4-6) pitched well, but not well enough. He gave up two runs on seven hits and two walks in six-plus innings.

“I thought Shoe started off with great velocity, really good command,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “No doubt the fastball was in good zones early. He pitched a really good ballgame for us, gave us a chance to win. Maybe a couple pitches here and there where he didn’t quite get where he wanted to, especially to Miller, but we’ll take that outing from Shoe.”

Mariners closer Fernando Rodney pitched the ninth for his 15th save.

Aybar had to leave the game in the seventh inning because of a tight left hamstring. He is day-to-day.

The Angels took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on the home run by Trout, his 19th of the season but his first in his last 13 games. The 12-game drought was his longest homerless stretch of the season.

The Angels went scoreless the rest of the way as their offense continues to struggle. They have scored 13 runs over their past six games.

“Guys are working hard and putting everything they can into finding their groove,” Scioscia said. “Some guys have been doing well offensively, and there are some guys obviously that need to get into their game.”

NOTES: Angels RHP Jered Weaver, on the disabled list with an inflamed left hip, played “light catch” before the game. He is eligible to come off the disabled list July 6, but it’s likely he won’t return to the rotation until after the All-Star break. ... Mariners 1B/OF Mark Trumbo returned to Angel Stadium for the first time since he was traded by the club to Arizona following the 2013 season. He hit 95 home runs for the Angels between 2010 and 2013. ... Angels RHP Trevor Gott has not yielded a run in his major league career since first being called up June 14. In six games, he’s thrown six scoreless innings, allowing three hits, striking out four and walking none. ... Mariners 1B Logan Morrison has a streak of 44 consecutive errorless games.