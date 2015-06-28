EditorsNote: Updates headline/byline

Calhoun, Richards lead Angels past Mariners

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Solid starting pitching enabled the Los Angeles Angels to convert early power into a victory.

Right fielder Kole Calhoun hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to lead the Angels to a 4-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday in front of 40,514 at Angel Stadium.

Right-hander Garrett Richards (8-5) retired nine consecutive hitters and 12 of the first 13 he faced before finishing with 11 groundouts and six strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings. Richards conceded two runs, seven hits and a walk, and threw two wild pitches.

“He kept us in the game,” Angels second baseman Johnny Giovatella said. “Outside of Kole’s home run, we didn’t have much going. But we knew those two runs were going to be enough.”

Mariners left-hander J.A. Happ (3-5) lost his fourth successive start despite retiring 11 batters in a row and 17 of 18 between the first and sixth innings. Happ allowed four runs, five hits and two walks in seven innings while striking out six.

Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano left in the seventh inning with dizziness after a throw from Angels shortstop Taylor Featherston hit his head on a double play. Cano passed Major League Baseball’s concussion protocol, has a head contusion and is considered day-to-day.

The Angels took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Calhoun hit a 92 mph fastball into the right field stands for his seventh home run of the season.

Catcher Mike Zunino broke the shutout in the sixth by scoring on Richards’ wild pitch with one out and left fielder Seth Smith at the plate. Third baseman David Freese then made a big defensive play.

Freese made a lunging, one-handed catch of Smith’s sharp ground ball off the front of home plate to keep it from going down the left-field line.

“That was the play of the game,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “That’s probably a double and a run scored.”

Seattle first baseman Logan Morrison took third on the play but Cano hit into the double play in which he was injured.

Los Angeles extended its lead to 4-1 in the seventh by combining two hits, two walks and a groundout into two more runs. Giovatella’s single with the bases loaded and catcher Carlos Perez’s groundout brought the runs home.

The Mariners either put the potential tying run in scoring position or brought it to home plate six times, including twice in the final two innings.

Zunino began the bottom of the eighth inning with his eighth home run of the season, a solo drive. Two outs later, second baseman Willie Bloomquist reached second base on Featherston’s two-base throwing error. But right-hander Joe Smith, who relieved Richards, struck out designated hitter Nelson Cruz to end the threat.

Then in the ninth, Seattle brought the potential lead run to the plate with two out against closer Huston Street, who recorded his 21st save by getting Zunino to hit into a fielder’s choice.

The Mariners brought the potential tying run to the plate in the top of the fifth but shortstop Brad Miller lined out to Freese, who tagged third baseman Kyle Seager for an unassisted double play.

The Mariners again put the potential tying run at third base in the top but Richards defused the threat by striking out center fielder Dustin Ackley.

Zunino and Miller each had two of the visitors’ eight hits.

NOTES: Seattle DH Nelson Cruz needs one home run to become the eighth Mariner to hit at least 20 homers before the All-Star Game. Ken Griffey Jr. accomplished that feat six times, most in team history. ... Mariners 1B Logan Morrison has a .999 fielding percentage, tied for the best in the major leagues. ... The Mariners have the major leagues’ worst average with runners in scoring position, .207 and were 1-for-10 Saturday. ... Los Angeles 1B Albert Pujols needs two extra-base hits to pass Hall of Famer Tris Speaker and move into 13th place all-time in the category. ... Angels LF Daniel Robertson became the sixth player to bat leadoff for the Angels this season. ... Angels CF Mike Trout needs one home run to become the sixth American League player to hit at least 20 homers in four seasons before turning 24. Trout would join Ted Williams, Mickey Mantle, Tony Conigliaro, Griffey and Alex Rodriguez.