Angels slip past M’s on 10th-inning wild pitch

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels needed only one mistake to emerge from an intense pitching duel with a victory.

Right fielder Kole Calhoun scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the Angels a 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday in front of 38,387 at Angel Stadium.

“We fought hard,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “We were just grinding all day, and we got it done.”

Right-hander Trevor Gott (1-0) earned his first major league victory after pitching a perfect 10th inning.

Los Angeles loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th with no outs. Second baseman Johnny Giavotella and Calhoun hit singles before right-hander Tom Wilhelmsen intentionally walked center fielder Mike Trout.

The Mariners employed a five-man infield, with left fielder Dustin Ackley positioned on the right side, and designated hitter Albert Pujols hit into a double play that forced Giavotella at home.

With a 2-2 count on third baseman Kyle Kubitza, Wilhelmsen (1-2) threw a changeup between catcher Mike Zunino’s legs, allowing Calhoun to score the winning run.

“I thought it was a good pitch, but it was too down for (Kubitza) to chase,” Zunino said. “(Wilhelmsen) does have one of the harder changeups, and you have to be able to shift as quickly as you can, one way or another. I thought I almost got there, but I must have been a little late to get my glove down.”

The Angels broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the eighth. Shortstop Taylor Featherston hit a leadoff single up the middle and moved to second base on Giavotella’s sacrifice. Calhoun followed with another single up the middle to score Featherston.

However, with Los Angeles one out from victory in the top of the ninth, Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager hit a solo home run into the right field stands against closer Huston Street to tie the score. The homer was Seager’s 12th of the year.

“In that situation, you never get too many good pitches to hit,” Seager said, “so you just try to capitalize when you get a pitch you can handle.”

The Angels put the potential winning run at third base with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, when first baseman Efren Navarro doubled down the right field line and advanced on a wild pitch. Mariners right-hander Fernando Rodney defused the threat by getting Featherston to ground out.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning after Angels left-hander Hector Santiago retired the first 10 Mariners he faced.

“I hit all my spots, for the most part,” said Santiago, who attributed his success to throwing “early strikes, off-speed pitches in fastball counts and fastballs in off-speed counts.”

In the fourth, Mariners left fielder Franklin Gutierrez lined a one-out single to left field, took second base when second baseman Robinson Cano walked and scored on designated hitter Nelson Cruz’s line-drive double off the right field wall.

Cano moved to third on Cruz’s double, but Seattle left both runners in scoring position. Seager lined out, and right fielder Mark Trumbo struck out.

Right-hander Felix Hernandez finished with eight strikeouts in six scoreless innings while permitting just one hit and three walks.

After Hernandez exited, Los Angeles tied the score in the seventh against the Seattle bullpen.

Mariners left-hander Charlie Furbush hit third baseman David Freese with his first pitch. Kubitza pinch-ran for Freese and moved to second base on a sacrifice by pinch hitter Daniel Robertson.

After right-hander Mark Lowe relieved Furbush, pinch hitter Erick Aybar slapped a single to left field, bringing home Kubitza.

Santiago conceded just one run, two walks and three hits in seven innings while striking out six.

“Hector Santiago is throwing the ball the best he has in his whole life, right now,” Scioscia said. “There’s no doubt he’s throwing the ball as well as the top 10, the top five pitchers in our league, however you slice it up.”

NOTES: A fan ran onto the field in the top of the sixth inning, approached CF Mike Trout, then ran to the infield grass and pretended to throw a pitch before being apprehended. ... Seattle 2B Robinson Cano returned to the lineup after leaving Saturday night’s game in the seventh inning with dizziness. Cano was struck in the head by a throw during a double play, but he passed Major League Baseball’s concussion protocol. ... Mariners RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (strained right lat muscle) will make his second rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Tacoma. ... Los Angeles SS Erick Aybar did not start for the second consecutive game due to a tight left hamstring, though he again entered as a reserve. ... Angels manager Mike Scioscia needs two wins to tie Davey Johnson for 28th place in career victories. Scioscia has 1,370 after Sunday