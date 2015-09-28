EditorsNote: fixing error in notes -- 42nd anniversary of Ryan setting strikeout record

Angels secure much-needed win

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- For the second time in less than 24 hours, the Los Angeles Angels successfully conducted a class in baseball drama.

Kole Calhoun’s single drove in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Angels a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday in front of 35,243 at Angel Stadium.

The Angels needed their fifth consecutive win and eighth in 10 games to keep pace in the American League’s wild-card and divisional races. Los Angeles remained half a game behind the Houston Astros, who hold the second wild-card spot, and moved within 3 1/2 games of the first-place Texas Rangers in the AL West.

The Mariners forged a 2-2 tie in the top of the eighth when pinch-hitter Mark Trumbo hit a solo home run off right-hander Fernando Salas. But Angels second baseman Johnny Giavotella hit a leadoff double off right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma in the bottom of the inning by generating his own hustle.

When center fielder Brad Miller retrieved the ball slowly, Giavotella accelerated around first base and barely slid under second baseman Robinson Cano’s tag.

“It changed the whole dynamic of the game,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said of Giavotella’s hustle.

Pinch-runner Taylor Featherston replaced Giavotella, moved to third base on shortstop Erick Aybar’s sacrifice and scored when Calhoun hit a sharp ground ball through a drawn-in infield past first baseman Jesus Monero and down the right-field line.

“Any time you get to second base with nobody out, that’s a huge swing right there,” Scioscia said. “If we have to bunt Taylor Featherston to second and Kole hits a bullet but if Montero’s not playing in, he probably gets a chance to field that ball and we don’t score the run.”

Right-hander Mike Morin pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts for his first save. Salas (5-2) posted his second victory in relief in as many games.

Iwakuma (9-5) induced two double plays and generated 13 groundouts in 7 1/3 innings while allowing three runs and eight hits. The Japanese right-hander finished without a walk or a strikeout.

The Mariners took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth by solving right-hander Jered Weaver, who used a repertoire ranging from a 66 mph curveball to an 86 mph fastball to retire the first 10 batters he faced.

With one out, third baseman Kyle Seager doubled down the right-field line for Seattle’s first hit. But Aybar made a backhanded catch of designated hitter Nelson Cruz’s ground ball in the hole and threw Seager out at third base.

“That was not the right decision,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said.

Cano’s single sent Cruz to second base, and Montero’s single brought Cruz home.

Seager’s base-running error proved costly in the bottom of the fourth when Los Angeles tied the score against Iwakuma, who yielded just two singles in his first three innings. Center fielder Mike Trout hit a leadoff single, took second when designated hitter Albert Pujols grounded out and scored on left fielder David Murphy’s single.

The Mariners hurt themselves on the bases again in the top of the fifth. Catcher John Hicks hit a two-out double, but with shortstop Ketel Marte at the plate, Hicks wandered too far off the base. Angels catcher Carlos Perez threw to Aybar, who started a rundown that eliminated Hicks.

“We shot ourselves in the foot with our base-running,” McClendon said, “and it came back to haunt us.”

Third baseman David Freese made Seattle pay in the bottom of the fifth when he hit his 13th home run of the season into the second row of the right-field bleachers to put the Angels ahead 2-1. The homer was Freese’s second in as many games. Freese hit a solo drive in the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday night to give Los Angeles a 3-2 win.

Trumbo responded in the eighth with his 13th homer of the year for the Mariners to tie the score. His solo drive barely skimmed the top of the center-field fence. Trumbo, who came from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a June 3 trade, has 22 homers between both clubs.

NOTES: Seattle LHP Roenis Elias will start Monday night against the Houston Astros. The decision was delayed because LHP James Paxton tore a fingernail in the second inning of his last start on Sept. 24. ... The Mariners’ 108 home runs on the road are their most since 1999, when they hit 122. ... Mariners 3B Kyle Seager and 2B Robinson Cano have played in more games since 2012 than any other major leaguer, 628 and 627, respectively. ... Sunday marked the 42nd anniversary of Angels RHP Nolan Ryan setting the season strikeout record. He accomplished the feat in the Angels’ 5-4 win in 11 innings over the Minnesota Twins. ... Angels CF Mike Trout has not made an error in 412 chances this season.