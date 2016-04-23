Iwakuma’s surprise start a success as Mariners edge Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Hisashi Iwakuma wasn’t expecting to pitch Friday, not with Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez scheduled to take the mound.

But when Hernandez was scratched because of the flu, Iwakuma was notified in the afternoon that he’d be moved up from his scheduled start Saturday to make Friday’s start against the Los Angeles Angels.

Did he need to do anything to speed up his routine in order to be ready to pitch?

“No,” Iwakuma said through an interpreter. “I just had lunch and then I came here. ... Ramen.”

Iwakuma’s calm demeanor was reflected in a smooth eight innings, the right-hander allowing only a couple of solo homers. The Mariners, though, needed a three-run 10th inning to finally put away the Angels, 5-2, at Angel Stadium.

Franklin Gutierrez’s RBI single in the top of the 10th snapped a 2-2 tie and propelled the Mariners to their third straight win and sixth in eight games. The loss for the Angels was their sixth in eight games.

Gutierrez watched the first nine innings from the bench but was called upon to pinch hit for Seth Smith in the 10th.

Angels left-handed reliever Jose Alvarez entered the game to start the 10th and gave up a leadoff single to Ketel Marte. Norichika Aoki sacrificed Marte to second before Gutierrez lined a single to center off Alvarez (0-1) to score Marte and give the Mariners a lead.

Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer later in the inning, also off Alvarez, to give the Mariners and closer Steve Cishek a cushion entering the bottom of the 10th. Cishek finished it for his fourth save and Joel Peralta (1-0) got the win with a scoreless ninth.

“We have a lot of fun,” Cruz said. “It’s a shame you guys can’t be in here with us in the clubhouse and the dugout. We really enjoy ourselves and when situations come up, we find a way to get it done. If you want to go a long way, we should pull out these games.”

Angels starter Nick Tropeano settled in after a rough start and managed to get through 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs, four hits and four walks. He left with one out in the sixth having made 96 pitches, a pitch count elevated by a rocky first inning during which the Mariners scored their runs against him and forced him to throw 26 pitches.

“First couple innings, his pitch count was really getting away from him,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “But the second time around the order, starting in the third inning, he really looked strong through the fifth. A lot of pitches early in the game, no doubt he was getting tired. But he battled. He definitely gave us a chance to win.”

Iwakuma was much more pitch efficient and managed to go eight innings, allowing two runs, six hits and one walk while making just 89 pitches. The Angels’ two runs against Iwakuma came on solo homers by Kole Calhoun in the fourth and C.J. Cron in the fifth.

“I tried to get ahead early in the count and they swung early,” Iwakuma said. “That worked to my advantage and I was able to go eight innings.”

Peralta took over for Iwakuma to start the ninth and retired Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and Calhoun in order to send the game into extra innings. Pujols gave him a scare, though, driving the ball deep to center before the ball fell harmlessly into the glove of center fielder Leonys Martin.

It was another 0-for-4 night for Pujols, who is now hitless in his last 23 at-bats, his average down to a season-low .138.

“There’s nobody that takes this harder, or works harder, than Albert,” Scioscia said. “He’s as professional as anybody can get. He takes his performance very seriously, and right now his last 30 at-bats he hasn’t had many hits fall in. But he’ll be there. He’ll figure it out and be as productive as any of the years he’s played. When he finds it, he keeps it.”

NOTES: Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez was scratched from his scheduled start Friday because of the flu and replaced by RHP Hisashi Iwakuma. Hernandez is listed as the scheduled starter for Saturday’s game, but he could be pushed back again if he isn’t feeling up to it. If Hernandez can’t go, LHP Mike Montgomery is expected to start. ... Angels CF Mike Trout has faced Hernandez more than any other pitcher in the majors, hitting .354 (23 for 65) against him. Trout also has struck out against Hernandez more (21 times) than any other pitcher. ... Angels LHP C.J. Wilson, out all season with a sore shoulder, played catch from 90 feet before the game. There is no timetable for his return. ... Mariners manager Scott Servais returned to Angel Stadium for the first time since serving as assistant general manager from 2011 through last season.