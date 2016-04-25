Mariners power past Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Seattle Mariners continued their early road success by relying once again on their power.

Kyle Seager hit a three-run home run while Leonys Martin and Seth Smith each added a two-run drive to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 9-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday in front of 37,754 at Angel Stadium.

“In daytime, the ball tends to fly a little bit better here than at night,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais, who spent the past four years as the Angels’ assistant general manager.

Seattle leads the major leagues with 19 home runs on the road. As a result, the Mariners have won all four of their series away from Safeco Field this season.

“We’ve played some pretty good teams, as well,” Seager said. “There’s still some more in the tank.”

Not since 2001, when they tied a major league record with 116 victories, did the Mariners win as many road series at the start of a season. That year, Seattle won the first seven series away from home.

Left-hander Wade Miley earned his first victory of the season. Miley (1-2) retired 16 of the final 19 batters he faced, including 11 successive between the third and seventh innings. In 7 1/3 innings, Miley conceded four runs, six hits and two walks, collected three strikeouts and induced 13 groundouts, including two double plays.

“He was pitching inside, keeping us honest in there, and threw that soft stuff away,” Angels center fielder Mike Trout said.

Miley attributed his success to a more composed rhythm.

“That’s key for anybody, me especially,” Miley said. “I do work a little quick. I was actually able to slow myself down early on, get underneath myself and make pitches.”

Right-hander Nick Vincent pitched 1 2/3 perfect innings with two strikeouts to get his first save of the season and the second of his major league career.

The Angels’ Albert Pujols ended the longest slump of his career, 0-for-26, by hitting his 563rd career home run to tie Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson for 13th place all-time. Yunel Escobar added a solo home run for the hosts, who committed three errors.

“I don’t look at numbers,” Pujols said about his accomplishments. “Right now, I just want to do whatever I can to help this team. The day I really look back at numbers and at what I’ve accomplished in this game is probably the day I retire.”

The Mariners built a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning against right-hander Matt Shoemaker. Nori Aoki began the game with a walk, then moved to third base on Smith’s single to left field. After Robinson Cano flew out, Aoki scored on Nelson Cruz’s infield single.

One out later, Seager sent Shoemaker’s 77 mph breaking pitch into the right-field stands for a three-run home run, his third of the season.

The Angels responded with three runs in the bottom of the first. Trout singled with two out, then Pujols propelled Miley’s 92 mph fastball into left-center field for his third homer this season. That drive ended Pujols’ 0-for-26 slump.

Kole Calhoun followed with a walk, then scored when Geovany Soto hit a double that one-hopped the right-field wall.

“The first inning did get to him,” Seager said about Miley. “After that, he really settled into himself and threw the ball really well.”

Seattle chased Shoemaker in the fourth by expanding its advantage to 7-3. After Steve Clevenger began with a walk, Martin lined a 90 mph fastball down the right-field line for his third home run. Ketel Marte then doubled down the right-field line, took third when third baseman Escobar bobbled Aoki’s ground ball and came home when Smith hit into a double play.

Escobar ended Miley’s day in the eighth with his solo homer, his second of the year. But Smith responded in the ninth with his second, a two-run drive.

Shoemaker (1-3) lasted just three-plus innings while throwing 73 pitches, 32 of them in the first inning. The right-hander allowed seven runs (six earned), six hits, two home runs and three walks while striking out four.

NOTES: Seattle announced that its game against the Kansas City Royals on April 30 will start at 7:10 p.m. PT instead of 6:10 p.m. ... Mariners 2B Robinson Cano needs three RBIs to reach 1,000 for his career. ... Mariners 3B Kyle Seager and LF Seth Smith each need one home run to reach 100 for their respective careers. ... Los Angeles RHP Huston Street earned his 320th career save Saturday night to pass Todd Jones and move into 18th place all-time. Street’s next save would tie him with Jose Mesa for 17th place. ... Angels OF Rafael Ortega became the first outfielder since Bobby Abreu in 2009 to register two assists in a game for the club when he did so Friday night.