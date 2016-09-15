Cruz homer carries Mariners past Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Amid the tension of pursuing a playoff spot, the Seattle Mariners are finding joy.

Nelson Cruz hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning to give the Mariners a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night at Angel Stadium.

Kyle Seager also hit a solo homer as the Mariners extended their season-best winning streak to eight games. Seattle moved within 1 1/2 games of the Toronto Blue Jays for the second American League wild-card spot and within 8 1/2 games of the first-place Texas Rangers in the AL West.

"The guys are really confident and happy," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "The energy is up. Guys can't wait to get to the ballpark. That's what you're hoping for in September. Whether it's the crazy thing your teammates are going to say or do, or whatever, you've got to get there. We're really loose, and we're having fun. It's the way it should be."

Right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma established a career high with his 16th victory. Iwakuma (16-11) induced 10 groundouts in 6 1/3 innings, conceded one run on five hits and three walks and registered two strikeouts.

"The preparation for 'Kuma is always there, but he was really focused tonight," Servais said. "You could see the look on his face. He's very good at getting methodical and slowing the game down. It's almost to the point where it drives you crazy. But he's been our most consistent guy."

Edwin Diaz pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout for his 16th save.

Angels catcher Juan Graterol made his first major league start after 11 seasons in the minor leagues, and he went 2-for-2 with a run. However, Los Angeles lost its third game in succession and seventh in the past eight.

"It's unbelievable," Graterol, 27, said about being in the major leagues. "If you trust yourself, work hard and do the right things, you can play here."

Cruz broke a 1-1 tie when he sent an 82 mph slider from reliever Jose Valdez (1-3) into the second row of the stands down the left field line for his 37th home run of the season. Valdez faced just the one batter and threw only two pitches.

Cruz's solo drive cost right-hander Jhoulys Chacin a chance to win an emergency start in place of left-hander Tyler Skaggs, who was scratched because of a sore forearm. In six innings, Chacin conceded just one run, scattered three hits, issued no walks and collected five strikeouts while throwing 78 pitches.

"He's doing great," Graterol said about Chacin. "He's always ahead in the count, and he throws everything for strikes."

Los Angeles put the potential tying run at third base in the seventh inning. Cliff Pennington bunted down the third base line for a single, moved to second base on Graterol's sacrifice and took third when pinch hitter Nick Buss grounded out. However, Seattle reliever Tom Wilhelmsen defused the threat by inducing a flyout from Yunel Escobar.

The Mariners had a chance to move ahead in the top of the third inning but a video review nullified their run. Leonys Martin hit a single up the middle, took second when he stole his team-leading 19th base and moved to third when Ketel Marte grounded out for the inning's second out.

Nori Aoki then hit a high chopper past Chacin. Pennington, the shortstop, cut in front of second baseman Gregorio Petit to field the ball and made an awkward throw that Aoki appeared to beat for a single, allowing Martin to score.

However, Angels manager Mike Scioscia challenged first base umpire Doug Eddings' call, which the replay overturned. Aoki was out, and Martin's run did not count.

The Angels responded in the bottom of the third by taking a 1-0 lead. Graterol singled down the right field line, took third base on Petit's single to left field and came home on a wild pitch that also enabled Petit to take second base.

Seattle tied the score in the fifth on Seager's 29th home run. Seager propelled Chacin's first pitch, a 91 mph fastball, into the right field bleachers to increase his career-high homer total.

Angels center fielder Mike Trout denied the Mariners a chance to put a runner in scoring position in the sixth. With Marte at first base, Trout made a diving backhanded catch of Seth Smith's line drive into left-center field to record the inning's second out.

NOTES: Seattle traded RHP Joe Wieland to the Atlanta Braves for cash. ... With their three home runs Tuesday night, the Mariners surpassed 200 team homers for the fifth time in team history and the first time since 1999. ... The Mariners will play 10 of their final 16 games at home as they pursue a playoff spot. ... Los Angeles activated RHP Cory Rasmus from the disabled list. He missed 105 games because of a strained right groin. ... Angels manager Mike Scioscia needs one win to tie Hall of Famer Earl Weaver for 23rd place in career victories with 1,480. ... Angels SS Andrelton Simmons was not in the starting lineup for the third consecutive game because of a bruised right hand.