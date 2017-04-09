Trout's blast lifts Angels past Mariners

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A night that began with family and teammates commemorating Mike Trout's past accomplishments ended with fans celebrating his latest feat for the Los Angeles Angels.

Trout hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to give the Angels a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night in front of 42,668 at Angel Stadium.

Yunel Escobar and Albert Pujols each had three hits and a double, with Escobar adding a home run and scoring three runs for Los Angeles. Right-hander J.C. Ramirez (2-0) won in relief and Cam Bedrosian earned his second save.

At 4-2, the Angels are off to their best start after six games since 2008, when they compiled the same record.

"We've got one mentality, and it's all positive," Trout said. "The dugout energy is great. On the field, we're picking each other up."

Before the game, the Angels honored Trout for winning the American League's Most Valuable Player award for the second time in three seasons last year. Trout's parents and fiancee joined manager Mike Scioscia, owner Arte Moreno and club officials in the ceremony.

Trout used his second home run of the season to break a 3-3 tie. One out after Escobar began the seventh with a single, Trout drove an 89 mph fastball from reliever Evan Scribner (0-1) over the center-field fence.

"I was looking for a fastball, and I got one," Trout said. "I missed a couple of pitches throughout the night. But I had a good pitch to hit and I didn't miss it."

Seattle catcher Mike Zunino believed if that pitch landed a couple of inches higher, it might not have looked so good.

"We knew we could get him up in the zone," Zunino said. "It just got a little bit down and that's what he usually does with those pitches."

After crossing the plate, Trout pointed to his family, which was seated in a suite overlooking the Mariners' dugout.

"It was special to have my family here," Trout said. "It was obviously a special night for me and with the W, it's even better."

The Mariners responded in the eighth by closing within one run and putting the potential tying run on base.

Jean Segura got his third hit on an infield single off Ramirez, who struck out Mitch Haniger before being replaced by Bedrosian. Robinson Cano greeted Bedrosian with a single that sent Segura to third base, and Segura scored on Nelson Cruz's sacrifice fly.

But Bedrosian struck out Kyle Seager to end the inning, then struck out the side in the ninth to end the game. The Mariners suffered their fifth loss in six games.

"We believe in ourselves," right-hander Felix Hernandez said. "We've just got to keep playing and enjoy the game. That's all we've got to do."

Zunino believes his team is close to emerging from its season-long batting slump.

"It's coming," Zunino said. "We got some good situational hitting. I thought we did a great job. Obviously, when you don't get off to the start you want, you press a little bit. But guys are starting to have better at-bats and that's going to keep rolling, now."

Escobar broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth. On a 3-2 count, Escobar lined Hernandez's 91 mph fastball over the center-field fence for his first home run of the season.

But Seattle tied the score in the top of the seventh against Ramirez. Seager hit a double down the left-field line, took third on Danny Valencia's ground out and came home on Zunino's two-out single up the middle.

The Mariners took a 2-0 lead in the first inning against right-hander Ricky Nolasco. Segura began the game by lining a single into center field, then Haniger sent Nolasco's 90 mph fastball over the center-field fence for his second home run this season.

Nolasco permitted only two more hits and one walk before Ramirez relieved him, and finished with three strikeouts in six innings.

"Ricky was battling without his best stuff," Scioscia said. " But he got us the 18 outs we hope for from our starters."

The Angels narrowed their deficit to one run in the second. Albert Pujols dumped a lead-off double down the left-field line, moved to third base when Cameron Maybin lined a one-out single over Segura at shortstop and scored when Danny Espinoza lined a two-out single to right field.

Pujols' double was the 603rd of his career, tying him with Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. for 14th place all-time.

Los Angeles tied the score in the third inning. Escobar lined a double that reached the center-field fence on one hop, advanced to third base on a wild pitch and came home on Kole Calhoun's single up the middle.

Hernandez threw 100 pitches in six innings on his 31st birthday. The Mariners' all-time leader in victories permitted no walks and collected six strikeouts but allowed three runs and 10 hits. Segura finished with three hits and two runs scored.

NOTES: Saturday night marked the 40th anniversary of the Mariners' first win, a 7-6 decision over the California Angels at the now-demolished Kingdome. ... Saturday night also marked the 18th anniversary of LHP Jim Abbott's major league debut with the Angels. Abbott, born without a right hand, pitched 10 seasons for the Angels, New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers. Abbott never pitched in the minor leagues. ... The Mariners executed their 11th double play this year, which leads the major leagues. ... Angels CF Mike Trout and Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez engaged in a 14-pitch duel in the first inning. Trout worked an 0-2 count to 3-2 and fouled off eight pitches before looking at a 92 mph fastball on the inside corner for a called third strike.