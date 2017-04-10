EditorsNote: rewords 10th graf

Angels rally past Mariners with seven-run ninth

The Seattle Mariners were cruising toward their much-needed second victory of the season on Sunday afternoon. But then their bullpen imploded.

Albert Pujols led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a home run off Mariners reliever Casey Fien, and the Los Angeles Angels scored six more times to shock Seattle 10-9 in Anaheim, Calif.

Pujols, who was just 4-for-27 this year prior to his homer (No. 592 of his career), tied the game at 9 on a two-run single later in the inning.

The Mariners led 9-3 entering the bottom of the ninth.

After two walks and a single loaded the bases for the Angels (5-2) with no outs, the Mariners (1-6) brought in closer Edwin Diaz.

Diaz got Danny Espinosa to ground out, and he struck out Martin Maldonado. But Yunel Escobar bounced a hard drive down the first-base line to knock in two runs to make it 9-7.

A wild pitch and a walk to Kole Calhoun put runners on the corners for Mike Trout, who walked. Pujols' second hit of the inning then set the stage for Cliff Pennington to be the hero.

Pennington's long single to right scored Trout with the game-winner, and the rally was complete.

"Two or three weeks from now, when we're down three or four runs in the seventh, it's a feeling you've had before," Pennington told the Orange County Register. "We've come back and won that game. So much of this game is between the ears. You do this a couple of times and you start to believe you can and it happens more frequently."

It was the first time the Angels rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the ninth to earn a walk-off win in that inning since Aug. 29, 1986.

Andrew Bailey (2-0) picked up the unlikely win with one perfect inning of relief. Diaz (0-1) gave up three hits, three walks and three runs in two-thirds of an inning.

"Six-run lead, ninth inning, you are supposed to come in and get outs and I couldn't get one," Fien told the Seattle Times. "I put Eddy in a bad situation, it's tough."

Before the Angels' rally, Sunday was the Robinson Cano show at Angels Stadium.

Hitting a paltry .208 without an RBI in Seattle's first six games, Cano came alive on a warm southern California afternoon and drove in five runs.

Cano went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and a bases-loaded double while raising his batting average to .241.

"It's a really tough one," Cano told the Times. "The thing is, nothing is going our way. We've just got to keep fighting. The last thing you want is to hang your head and start thinking about what happened the first seven games. You can't blame any one person. You win as a team. You lose as a team."

Mariners starter Hisashi Iwakuma gave up two hits and one run and struck out two in six innings, but his work was undone by the Seattle bullpen, which surrendered nine runs on nine hits over the final three innings.

Angels starter Matt Shoemaker yielded seven runs (six earned) in 4 1/3 innings.

Shoemaker was making his first start at Angels Stadium since Aug. 29. His 2016 season was cut short Sept. 4 when Seattle's Kyle Seager hit a hard liner up the middle, hitting Shoemaker flush on the right side of his head.

Shoemaker was diagnosed with a small skull fracture and hematoma and underwent surgery.

"Those guys picked me up huge," Shoemaker told the Register. "Made a really, really sour day turn really sweet. It's awesome."

NOTES: The Mariners return to Safeco Field on Monday for their first homestand of the season. Seattle LHP James Paxton and Houston RHP Charlie Morton will square off in a rematch of the third game of the opening series last week at Houston. The Astros won that game 5-3 in 13 innings. ... UT Taylor Motter got his first start of the season for the Mariners as manager Scott Servais inserted him into left field and the ninth spot in the batting order. He went 0-for-3 and scored a run.