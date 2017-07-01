Cano homers twice, Mariners pummel Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It took all of one swing to take the air out of Angel Stadium and remove any potential drama.

Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano hit the first of his two home runs with two runners on base in the fifth inning, turning a two-run lead into a five-run advantage in what eventually became a 10-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Cano finished with the two homers, a single and five RBIs to help end Seattle's four-game losing streak.

The Mariners had 17 hits in all, getting big games from Ben Gamel (four singles) and Kyle Seager (three singles, home run). Mike Zunino also pitched in with a home run.

"It's nice we swung the bats really well tonight," Seager said. "To get a nice big lead and be able to add on, those games are good for morale."

It was more than enough for Mariners starter Ariel Miranda, who allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings. He improved to 4-0 against Los Angeles in five career starts, including a victory earlier this season.

Miranda (7-4) struck out four and walked two while making 95 pitches.

"My aggressiveness on the first two pitches," Miranda, speaking through an interpreter, said when asked what was the key for him. "I was more aggressive trying to get ahead in the count and if I didn't get ahead with the first one, I was aggressive with the second one too."

Angels starter Parker Bridwell (2-1) was done in by one bad inning -- the fifth, when the Mariners scored four runs. The big blow was Cano's three-run homer.

Bridwell managed to last six innings, giving up five runs, 11 hits and one walk.

"Early on, Parker got some pitches in good zones and got out of a little bit of trouble and managed to keep us in the game," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "But he couldn't get the ball into good spots in the fifth.

"One thing with Parker, he was pitching ahead in the count in his good games, and tonight he reversed that. He had to work back into counts a lot of those guys swung the bats well."

Cano hit his second homer in the seventh inning, a two-run shot off Angels reliever Yusmeiro Petit.

Zunino's one-out home run in the third inning off Bridwell gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead before they broke the game open in the fifth.

Jarrod Dyson led off the inning with a double and scored on a double by Jean Segura. After Gamel singled, Cano came up with the big hit, a three-run homer, his 15th home run of the season, that made it 5-0.

Meanwhile, Miranda didn't allow a hit until Kole Calhoun led off the fourth inning with a bloop single. But Calhoun was immediately erased when Albert Pujols grounded into a double play.

Andrelton Simmons led off the fifth with a double for the Angels' second hit and moved to third on a groundout but was left stranded.

"We're turning the page on this one," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

NOTES: The Angels acquired INF/OF Nick Franklin from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade for a player to be named or cash considerations. Franklin, who is expected to be activated to the roster Saturday, hit .195 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 53 games for Milwaukee this season. ... Angels RHP Brooks Pounders was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake, taking the spot of LHP Jose Alvarez, who was optioned to Salt Lake. Alvarez, who was the only lefty in the bullpen, was 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in a staff-high 40 games. ... Mariners DH Nelson Cruz went 1-for-5 with a double, extending his homerless streak to 21 games. His last home run came June 4, but his 14 homers trail only 2B Robinson Cano (16) for the team lead. Despite the home run drought, Cruz still ranks second in the American League with 59 RBIs. ... Mariners LF Ben Gamel went 4-for-5, closing out June with a .393 average (42-for-107), second best in the majors for the month and tops in the American League.