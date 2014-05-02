Preview: Mariners at Astros

Felix Hernandez attempts to avenge his lone loss of the season when the Seattle Mariners begin a three-game series against the host Houston Astros on Friday. Hernandez lost to the Astros on April 21, when he gave up six runs – two earned – and seven hits in seven innings. Seattle has won five of its last six games after taking two straight from the New York Yankees, while Houston has lost five of its last seven contests.

Hernandez was disappointed with himself when he lost to Houston as he hasn’t recorded a victory since April 11. The Astros have the worst record in the American League at 9-19 and their 88 runs scored are second-worst in the majors, ahead of only the San Diego Padres. Houston rushed prospect George Springer to the majors in hopes he could pump life into the offense, but he is batting just .182 with 19 strikeouts in 55 at-bats and has made five errors in the outfield.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (3-1, 2.40 ERA) vs. Astros RH Brad Peacock (0-2, 5.95)

Hernandez is 2-2 with a 2.16 ERA in four career starts against Houston. He won his first three outings of the season but has since gone 0-1 with two no-decisions. Hernandez has only allowed 30 hits in 41 1/3 innings and has struck out 47 against just seven walks.

Peacock is making his third consecutive start after opening the season in the bullpen. He received a no-decision against Oakland in his last turn, when he gave up five runs (three earned) and five hits in five innings. Peacock is 2-2 with a 7.20 ERA in four career starts against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston took two of three when the teams met in Seattle from April 21-23.

2. Mariners OF Michael Saunders went 3-for-4 on Thursday after going 2-for-17 over the second half of April.

3. The Astros reportedly will announce the signing of LHP Tony Sipp on Friday after he was released by the Padres.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Astros 1