Preview: Mariners at Astros

Hisashi Iwakuma makes his season debut when the visiting Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros on Saturday in the second contest of a three-game series. Iwakuma sprained a tendon in his right middle finger shortly before spring training commenced and the 2013 All-Star is ready to return. “It’s been a long wait,” Iwakuma told reporters through a Japanese translator. “I’ve always wanted to be part of the team soon and contribute. It’s a very exciting day for me.”

Houston won Friday’s series opener 5-4 in 11 innings when rookie George Springer drove in the winning run with an infield single after striking out in four of his previous five at-bats. “When you watch George, and even through his struggles, there was never a doubt in his mind,” Porter told reporters. “He continues to battle and ends up being the guy at the plate with the bases loaded – and ends up coming up with the big hit.” Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager had a two-run double to raise his RBI count to 13 over his last seven games, with seven coming against the Astros.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (2013: 14-6, 2.66 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 3.56)

Iwakuma was one of the best pitchers in the American League last season and placed third in the Cy Young Award voting. He finished the campaign in style by compiling a 0.76 ERA in five September starts when he limited opposing batters to a .195 average. Iwakuma is 2-1 with a 1.38 ERA in four career starts against the Astros.

Keuchel has pitched six or more innings in four straight starts, winning twice and receiving no-decisions in the other two. He has allowed eight runs during the stretch and has issued two or fewer walks in all five of his 2014 outings. Keuchel is 1-2 with a 2.57 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston 2B Jose Altuve had three hits Friday and is 13-for-33 over his last seven games.

2. Mariners C Mike Zunino went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the opener after going 1-for-10 against the Astros in Seattle last month.

3. Houston was just 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position in the opener – Springer’s game-winning bouncer and Marc Krauss’ two run-scoring singles were the hits.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Astros 1