Preview: Mariners at Astros

The Seattle Mariners attempt to even the season series with Houston when they conclude their three-game series against the host Astros on Sunday. Seattle posted a 9-8 victory on Saturday to improve to 2-3 versus Houston this season as Justin Smoak hit a two-run homer and Michael Saunders delivered a tiebreaking two-run double during an eight-run eighth inning. The Astros recorded a season high for runs scored on Saturday and have totaled 13 while splitting the first two games of the set.

Houston’s Chris Carter homered and added a run-scoring triple off the hill in center field to continue his assault on Seattle pitchers. Ten of Carter’s 51 career homers have come against the Mariners, including three of this season’s four blasts. Seattle has won six of its last eight games in a stretch during which Robinson Cano has recorded four two-hit performances and eight of his 16 RBIs on the season.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Brandon Maurer (0-0, 6.75 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (2-0, 0.59)

Maurer was pounded twice by Houston last season, giving up 11 runs and 14 hits in 3 2/3 innings. He has yet to make it through the fifth frame in two outings this season. Maurer allowed five runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings against Texas in his last turn.

McHugh notched his first major-league win when he dominated the Mariners on April 22 and followed that with another superb outing against Oakland. He struck out 12 and allowed three hits while pitching 6 2/3 scoreless innings versus Seattle upon being recalled as an emergency starter. McHugh gave up one run and two hits over 8 2/3 frames in a victory against the Athletics on April 27.

WALK-OFFS

1. McHugh was 0-8 with an 8.94 ERA in 15 career major-league appearances (nine starts) prior to this season.

2. Mariners CF Abraham Almonte was benched on Saturday after making two errors the previous night. He also is in a 4-for-37 slump over his last 10 games.

3. Houston SS Jonathan Villar homered and tripled on Saturday for his fourth multi-hit effort in seven contests.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Mariners 3