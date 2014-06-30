Preview: Mariners at Astros

Prized prospect Taijuan Walker makes his 2014 major-league debut on Monday when the Seattle Mariners open a three-game series against the host Houston Astros. The 21-year-old Walker was expected to be a member of the starting rotation but a spring-training shoulder injury derailed those plans. Seattle has won 10 of its last 14 games while Houston second baseman Jose Altuve seeks to continue a historic tear that has seen him steal multiple bases in four straight games.

Altuve is 11-for-18 with eight steals over the last four contests and joined the New York Giants’ Bill Dahlen (1904) and Cleveland’s Ray Chapman (1917) as the only players in major-league history with four consecutive multi-steal games. The 5-foot-5 Altuve leads the American League in batting average (.347) and steals (36) and has more hits (116) than anybody in the majors. “I’m going to try to keep getting on base and if I have a chance to take the next base, I am going to do it,” Altuve, who is batting .424 in June, told reporters after Sunday’s game.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (NR) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (4-6, 2.86)

Walker defeated Houston in his big-league debut last August 30 and went 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in three starts before being shut down for 2013. First-year manager Lloyd McClendon will be getting his first live look at Walker. “I’ve read and heard all the accolades,” McClendon told reporters. “I saw a little bit of film but I haven’t seen him in competition. Hopefully he goes out and gives us five or six good innings.”

McHugh has split two decisions with Seattle this season, including striking out a career-best 12 when he blanked the Mariners on three hits over 6 2/3 innings in his Houston debut April 22. He was roughed up by Seattle in early May when he gave up six runs (five earned) and eight hits over four innings. McHugh has lost his last three starts despite striking out 21 and giving up just 12 hits over 18 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The teams have split 10 meetings this season but Seattle took two out of three in Houston in early May.

2. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager is 14-for-24 with two homers and eight RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

3. Astros CF Dexter Fowler (back) has sat out three straight games and is unlikely to play in the opener.

PREDICTION: Astros 7, Mariners 6