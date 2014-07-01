Preview: Mariners at Astros

The Seattle Mariners put on a season-best power display while winning the series opener and seek another offensive splurge when they visit the Houston Astros on Tuesday. Seattle bashed a season-high four home runs in the 10-4 victory, with Robinson Cano showing he has rediscovered his long-ball stroke after going deep in back-to-back games for the first time all season. Houston’s Jose Altuve has stolen at least one base in a franchise-record seven straight games.

Astros phenom George Springer is on pace to shred the club’s rookie record for homers after belting his 16th in Monday’s loss. Lance Berkman set the mark of 21 in 2000, and Springer already is in the vicinity of that number after just 245 major-league at-bats. Seattle also has an impressive rookie in James Jones, who joined Ichiro Suzuki (2004) as the only players in franchise history to record four hits and steal three bases in the same game when he accomplished the feat on Monday.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (5-4, 3.48 ERA) vs. Astros RH Jarred Cosart (8-5, 3.60)

Iwakuma has experienced back-to-back poor outings, giving up 10 runs and 17 hits in nine innings. He lost to Boston in his last turn as he surrendered five runs and eight hits in four frames. Iwakuma is 1-1 with a 5.27 ERA in two starts against Houston this season and 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA in six career outings versus the Astros.

Cosart has won four consecutive decisions, yielding seven runs over 28 innings in that stretch. He has issued two or fewer walks in six straight starts after having control issues early in the season. Cosart is 0-1 with a 2.50 in three career outings against Seattle, with the loss and one of the no-decisions occurring this year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Altuve batted .411 with 16 stolen bases – without being caught – in June.

2. Seattle C Mike Zunino recorded a homer and three RBIs on Monday and has five blasts and nine RBIs over his last nine games.

3. Houston C Jason Castro is just 5-for-32 over his last 11 contests.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Mariners 4