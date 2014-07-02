Preview: Mariners at Astros

The Seattle Mariners have rolled up 23 runs over the first two games of the series and look to complete a three-game road sweep of the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon. Seattle racked up season bests in runs scored and hits (18) while rolling to a 13-2 win Tuesday and has won 12 of 16 games to move a season-high eight games above .500. Houston second baseman Jose Altuve had two hits but his franchise mark of stealing at least one base in seven straight games reached an end.

After promoting prized outfielder George Springer and first baseman Jon Singleton earlier this season, outfielder Domingo Santana made his Houston debut in Tuesday’s loss. The 21-year-old Santana, acquired from Philadelphia as part of the package for Hunter Pence in 2011, struggled by striking out three times in four at-bats but figures to get a long look over the second half of the season. Seattle has scored 10 or more runs in back-to-back games for the first time since June 19-20, 2012 – when it split the two games with Arizona – and strives for another hot performance with the bats in the finale.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Chris Young (7-4, 3.15 ERA) vs. Astros RH Brad Peacock (2-4, 4.21)

Young is 2-0 over his last three starts, allowing two runs and 11 hits in 18 innings during the stretch. He defeated Cleveland in his last turn on Friday when he gave up one run and four hits over five innings. Young is 3-0 with a 3.28 ERA in four career starts against the Astros with the no-decision coming April 23 when he allowed three runs and four hits in seven innings.

Peacock hasn’t lost since May 12 while compiling a 2-0 record over his last six outings. He has allowed two runs or less in five of the starts, including Friday’s outing against Detroit when he gave up two runs (one earned) and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. Peacock received a no-decision against Seattle on May 2 and is 2-2 with a high 6.92 ERA in five career outings against the Mariners.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners CF James Jones is 7-for-11 with five runs scored and three steals in the series to raise his average 20 points to .295.

2. Houston DH Chris Carter was hitless in four at-bats Tuesday and is 0-for-15 over his last four outings.

3. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager, who is 17-for-33 with three homers and 11 RBIs over the last eight games, is 5-for-14 with a homer and five RBIs against Peacock.

PREDICTION: Mariners 9, Astros 6