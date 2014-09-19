Preview: Mariners at Astros

After salvaging a split against the American League West champions, the Seattle Mariners look to boost their wild-card aspirations against another division foe. The Mariners vie for just their fourth win in 10 outings on Friday when they open a three-game series at the Houston Astros. Logan Morrison belted a three-run homer in the ninth inning of Seattle’s 3-1 triumph over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, moving the club within one game of Oakland in the race for the second wild card.

Morrison is 6-for-11 with four runs scored in his last four contests while going deep three times in his last eight. While Seattle emerged victorious in the late going, Houston dropped a 2-1 decision in 13 innings to Cleveland on Thursday. Jake Marisnick, who had an RBI single against the Indians, has collected nine hits in his last six contests in which he’s had a plate appearance.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSH (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (1-2, 2.96 ERA) vs. Astros RH Brad Peacock (4-8, 4.80)

Walker is expected to get the nod with Roenis Elias being hampered by elbow issues. The 22-year-old struggled in his last outing, allowing two runs on three hits in two innings of relief against the Athletics on Sunday. Walker recorded his lone win after yielding three runs on five hits in six innings in a 10-4 triumph over Houston on June 30.

After having his previous outing rescheduled due to a tight lower back, Peacock will return to the rotation against Seattle. The 26-year-old pitched well in his last outing versus the Mariners, scattering four hits over five scoreless innings in a no-decision on Sept. 8. Peacock has struggled with his control, issuing 64 walks in 123 2/3 innings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano is batting .343 (35-for-102) in his career versus Houston.

2. Astros LF Robbie Grossman, who collected three hits on Thursday, went 6-for-15 with two runs scored against the Mariners on Sept. 8-10.

3. Seattle is an impressive 14 games over .500 on the road.

PREDICTION: Astros 3, Mariners 2