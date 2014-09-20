Preview: Mariners at Astros

The Seattle Mariners are trying to land an American League wild-card spot, and making sure they dont stumble against the host Houston Astros will bolster their chances. Seattle won the opener of the three-game set with an offensive explosion in a 10-5 victory and is one-half game behind Kansas City for the second wild card entering Saturday’s middle contest. Houston’s Jose Altuve went 3-for-3 in the opener to raise his major league-best average to .343.

Houston’s Jon Singleton is 2-for-28 with 17 strikeouts over his last 10 games, and interim manager Tom Lawless indicated that the rookie wont see much action the rest of the way. Its just tough up here, Lawless told reporters. If youre not mentally strong and you let any outside things affect you, it affects the way you play. He didnt get off to a good start and couldnt get himself going, and its just piled up on him. Seattle hit four homers in Fridays game, including two by Dustin Ackley and one each by Mike Zunino and Kyle Seager.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Chris Young (12-8, 3.33 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (11-9, 3.00)

Young is fading after a solid season, going 0-2 over his last four starts. He lost to Oakland in his last turn as he gave up two runs and four hits in six innings. Young is 4-0 with a 3.13 ERA in five career starts against the Astros, including a 1-0 record and 3.21 ERA in two outings this season.

Keuchel allowed one run and three hits over seven innings in his last turn to defeat the Los Angeles Angels and halt his seven-start winless streak. He has given up two or fewer runs in each of his last four outings and allowed one homer over his last five starts. Keuchel is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA in three 2014 starts against the Mariners and stands 2-3 with a 2.50 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) versus Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano recorded three hits in the series opener after going 3-for-16 over the previous five games.

2. Altuve is hitless in seven career at-bats against Young, while Houston CF Dexter Fowler is 4-for-10 with three walks.

3. Seattle OF Corey Hart is 3-for-12 with two homers against Keuchel, while Cano is just 1-for-9.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Mariners 4