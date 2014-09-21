Preview: Mariners at Astros

Houstons Collin McHugh dominated Seattle earlier this month as part of his streak of winning six consecutive decisions, and he looks to lead the Astros past the Mariners again on Sunday. McHugh allowed one run and two hits over eight innings in his outing on Sept. 9 as part of a stretch during which he has allowed two or fewer runs in nine straight starts. Seattle lost 10-1 on Saturday and sits one-half game behind Kansas City for the American Leagues second wild card.

Houston socked five homers in Saturdays rout, with Chris Carter belting his 37th to move within two of Baltimores Nelson Cruz for the major-league lead. Alex Presley, Matt Dominguez, Carlos Corporan and Jake Marisnick also went deep and Jose Altuve recorded two more hits to raise his season count to 218, tying Minnesotas Rod Carew (1974) for most by a second baseman since 1934. The Mariners are 3-3 on their 11-game road trip that ends with four contests in Toronto.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (14-8, 3.42 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (10-9, 2.66)

Iwakuma has been roughed up for 11 earned runs in 7 2/3 innings over his last two starts. One of the outings was against the Astros as he suffered the loss after giving up four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 frames. Iwakuma is 4-3 with a 3.06 ERA in eight career outings against Houston.

McHugh defeated Cleveland in his last turn as he gave up one unearned run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. He hasnt issued a walk in any of his last four outings, a stretch of 29 1/3 frames. McHugh is 2-2 with a 4.01 ERA in four starts against Seattle this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners LF Dustin Ackley (ankle) sat out Saturday but is expected to play on Sunday.

2. Altuve is 9-for-22 against Iwakuma, while Carter is 3-for-20 with eight strikeouts.

3. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager is 0-for-10 with five strikeouts against McHugh, and 2B Robinson Cano is just 2-for-12.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Astros 3