Preview: Mariners at Astros

The Houston Astros are the hottest team in baseball as they return home to open a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday. Houston finished an 8-1 road trip with a 7-2 victory over San Diego, its sixth consecutive triumph and 10th in the last 11 contests.

The Astros outscored the Padres 30-9 while sweeping the three-game set and have averaged 8.5 runs during their winning streak. “Good baseball, good adjustments on the fly, a lot of winning baseball, which is all you can ask for,” manager A.J. Hinch told reporters. “I’m proud of these guys for the way they’re playing.” The Mariners allowed just four runs while sweeping a three-game series from Texas and have won five of their last seven contests. Slugger Nelson Cruz hit his 10th homer in Wednesday’s 5-2 win and only Ken Griffey Jr. (13 in 1997, 11 in 1998) has belted more by the end of April in franchise history.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle, Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH James Paxton (0-2, 6.86 ERA) vs. Astros RH Scott Feldman (2-2, 4.81)

Paxton, who is winless in four starts, has pitched a total of 7 1/3 innings over his last two outings. He has allowed four homers in 19 2/3 frames this season after serving up just three over 74 innings in 2014. Paxton never has faced the Astros but is 4-4 with a 3.79 ERA in 11 career road starts.

Feldman, who is aiming for his third consecutive victory, has walked just two batters over 12 2/3 innings in his last two starts. He defeated Oakland in his last turn, when he gave up three runs and five hits in 6 2/3 frames. Feldman is 5-6 with a 4.34 ERA in 27 career appearances (13 starts) against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 2B Jose Altuve has recorded seven consecutive performances of two or more hits and is 16-for-34 with eight RBIs during the stretch.

2. Seattle 1B Logan Morrison broke out of a 1-for-22 funk by going 4-for-5 with two RBIs on Wednesday.

3. Houston CF Jake Marisnick went 5-for-10 against the Padres and is 11-for-23 with nine runs scored during a seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Astros 8, Mariners 3